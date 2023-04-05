The team at Oak Island are pressing on with their swamp excavation during season 10.

The History Channel series kicked off its tenth season in January 2023.

The Curse of Oak Island’s cobblestone dots could finally be connecting as Rick and Marty Lagina and their team continue with some excavation work.

Many mysteries have been uncovered on the land which is owned, in part, by the Lagina brothers.

Credit: History YouTube channel

Curse of Oak Island excavation

During The Curse of Oak Island season 10 episode 19, the Fellowship gets permission to return to their excavation in the swamp.

Rick, Marty, and the team get back to work and almost immediately they make a discovery.

The Oak Island swamp has been investigated many times on the show.

Under the mud and bog of the swamp, some evidence was found in 2021. However, Marty was keen to find a ship at the bottom of the swamp.

Oak Island’s cobblestone dots

Once the team gets digging in the swamp, they uncover some mysteries that lurk beneath.

A season 9 episode of the show, Follow the Cobblestone Road, saw the team go on an expedition to Portugal.

Marty and co were shocked to find that there was a connection between Oak Island and a Knights Templar.

The team found similarities between the cobblestone road next to the Island’s swamp and another found in Portugal.

There is said to be treasure on the island

From Oak Island’s money pit to the swamp, there are many mysteries lying on the land.

The Nova Scotia island has a long history and Marty and his brother are on a mission to find evidence every episode.

Ancient artefacts and evidence of gold have been found on the land but fans are eager for more treasure to be found on Oak Island.

More want to know how much money has been spent on Oak Island‘s investigations as Marty and Rick travel all over the world in a bid to solve the land’s mysteries.

