American Idol star Oliver Steele was the last person to audition for season 21, his relationship with his dad left a lasting impression on viewers and the judges.

Oliver’s audition wasn’t the only one this season that had people emotional as Katy Perry broke down during Trey Louis’ American Idol audition in 2023.

The March 26 episode captured the audience’s heart as Oliver performed a touching song for his father called Change The World.

Credit: American Idol YouTube channel

Meet Oliver Steele

The very last person to audition for American Idol season 21 was musician Oliver Steele.

He hails from Mount Juliet, Tennesee, and is 25 years old.

Oliver explained to the judges on the ABC show that he was keen to learn to play the violin as a child but he ended up following in his father’s footsteps as a guitarist instead.

With over 6.7k followers, Oliver can be found on Instagram at @oliversteelemusic.

Who is Oliver Steele’s dad?

Speaking during his American Idol audition, Oliver said that his dad was “the reason” he decided to embark on a musical career path.

He said of his dad: “I’m just glad that he can be here. He’s been through a lot.”

Oliver’s dad joined him during his American Idol audition. The 25-year-old sang Change The World for his father and brought the judges to tears.

The judges, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry all sang along with Oliver on the show.

Toby Steele’s musical career

Oliver’s dad, Toby, was a professional guitar player on the blues scene. He was also a singer and songwriter.

Toby sadly suffered a stroke that severely affected the left side of his body. Oliver said that his dad “can’t really get around very well.”

Williamson Source writes that Toby “…spent years as a musician with a storied life of meeting Chet Atkins, opening for BB King, and being mentored by the Texas Troubadours.”

Toby writes on Facebook that he’s a “loving son, father, and grandfather.”

