









Love And Hip Hop Atlanta is back in 2022 and one former cast member, Omeretta, has been talking about marriage and children with her boyfriend despite him being in jail.

Omeretta first appeared in the VH1 series in 2021 and wanted to showcase herself as an artist on the show. She’s a rapper who hails from Atlanta and currently has 188K subscribers on YouTube.

Much of Omeretta The Great’s life was documented on Love And Hip Hop, from her relationship with her mother to her partner.

So let’s find out more about where the rapper is today and why Omeretta’s boyfriend is in jail.

Meet Omeretta

Love And Hip Hop star Omeretta The Great is 26 years old. She’s a rapper famous for songs such as Dat’s Cap, Sorry Not Sorry, and BABA.

Omeretta joined the cast of Love And Hip Hop Atlanta last year alongside Yung Baby Tate and Renni Rucci in season 10. She can be found on Instagram with 2.7 million followers @omeretta.

Who is Omeretta’s boyfriend?

Omeretta’s boyfriend is Tabyron Rashad Smith. The couple’s relationship was covered during her appearance on the show as was her relationship with her mom.

Speaking to Media Spotlight UK in September 2022, Omeretta said she initially didn’t want to join the show because of the “drama” that comes with it. She said: “Once we started filming it was like ‘what about your mom, your boyfriend? We need to talk about this.'”

In the end, Omeretta decided to leave the VH1 series but, thanks to a March 10 episode of It’s Tricky With Raquel Harper, we know Omeretta is making family plans with Tabyron.

Speaking on the podcast, Omeretta revealed she has multiple tattoos of her partner’s name. She said: “When I be sad or I be like missing him or I want him closer to me, I just go get a tattoo with his name on it.”

She also told Raquel Harper she and Tabyron were “actually engaged” and had known each other since she was about 14 years old.

Omeretta’s boyfriend is in jail

Omeretta’s boyfriend, Tabyron Rashad Smith, is currently incarcerated. He was sentenced to 27 years in prison in 2020.

A report from The United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Georgia states Smith was: “The first of two gunmen convicted for robbing nine Asian owned-and-operated businesses in Atlanta, Doraville, Duluth, Roswell, Stone Mountain and Norcross in October and November 2017.”

The report also states: “Smith was captured on November 21, 2017 after the FBI led a multi-jurisdictional investigation that included participation of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Doraville Police Department, the Fulton County Police Department, the Gwinnett County Police Department, the Atlanta Police Department, the Roswell Police Department, and the Sandy Springs Police Department.”

Smith pled guilty on July 23, 2019 to one count of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robberies and four counts of discharging or brandishing a firearm during some of the robberies.

The report stated: “Tabyron Rashad Smith, 25, of Atlanta, Georgia, was sentenced by US District Judge Timothy C Batten, Sr to serve 27 years in prison followed by five years on supervised release and to pay restitution in the amount of $135,951.81.”

Speaking of plans with her fiancé, Omeretta told Harper they hoped to marry while Tabyron is in prison and have a ceremony when he came home.

Omeretta also said she plans to have children with Tabyron.

