Only true Basketball Wives fans will know Malaysia Pargo's real name













Season ten of Basketball Wives is bringing all the tea – and Malaysia Pargo can’t seem to keep away from it.

The popular VH1 show follows the lives of women who are either wives, girlfriends, or ex-wives of professional basketball players, as viewers get a glimpse at the drama that unfolds behind the scenes.

Malaysia Pargo has starred on the show since season one due to her marriage with Jannero Pargo – however, her real name is only known to OG Basketball Wives viewers, as she revealed this during an early episode of the show…

What is Malaysia Pargo’s real name?

Hailing from Compton, California, Malaysia’s birth name is Laquisha Pargo.

During an episode of Basketball Wives, she told co-star Jackie Christie that she prefers to go by her middle name, Malaysia – however, has never revealed the reason for this.

This was an unknown fact within the cast for over four years, as the VH1 star disclosed this information during a 2015 episode.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “Shocked that Malaysia’s real name from basketball wives is Laquisha.”

Malaysia’s family life explored

Malaysia has three children from her previous marriage with NBA star Jannero Pargo.

The pair welcomed their first child, Jannero Jr. into the world in 2006, followed by their twins, Jayla and Jayden, in 2011.

Despite the breakdown of their marriage, Malaysia and Jannero remain great co-parents to their children. In an interview with Rolling Out, the VH1 star revealed: “After divorce, it’s not about you. It’s about the kids. For me, I just learn to make sure my kids are whole.”

Both parents make it clear across their social media how much their kids mean to them, as they share updates with them regularly. On the 14th of May, Malaysia shared a photo of their daughter, saying: “She’s a reflection of me. So you know she’s awesome.”

Malaysia’s Basketball Wives drama

Malaysia seems to be finding herself in amid the chaos this season – and she can’t catch a break when it comes to her fellow cast.

She was put on blast by Brittish this season for bringing her friend – Ashlee – along to Jennifer Williams’s launch party. Although this sounds well and good, it turned out that Ashlee used to date Angel Brinks’ baby daddy, Tyreke Evans.

This led to the ladies confronting Malaysia, asking why she always does this – as it wasn’t the first time.

However, in a conversation with Jackie Christie, Malaysia opened up about how much the situation affected her. She told her: “I had to take a day to myself and really sit and pray. I ended up going to church and talking to my pastor.”

“I didn’t know I was doing anything wrong. I know that my heart was in the right place. I would have never ever in a million years did that s*** intentionally” Malaysia added.

