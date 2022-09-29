Panther is not the only Masked Singer Lamar Odom has been guessed to be











This week saw Lamar Odom in the mix of guesses for Masked Singer Panther, but it isn’t his first mention in the show’s run.

The US edition of the competition series hit screens in 2019 and has hooked audiences ever since as they try and guess the mystery celeb behind a rosta of masked singers.

The show’s performers have been revealed as stars from across the sporting world as well as the entertainment industry.

Past guesses by the Masked Singer panel have thought Lamar Odom could be one of the mystery singers, with the former NBA player having once again been listed as a potential for Panther this week.

Lamar Odom among one of the guesses behind Masked singer’s Panther

***Warning – Masked Singer spoilers ahead***

The former Los Angeles Lakers player was mentioned on The Masked Singer this week as it was suggested he might be the star behind Panther.

Panther was a new edition to the show as they wowed audiences with their rendition of Feeling Good. The newbie performer then went ahead with Harp, which resulted in Panther heading home.

Before Panter was unveiled, the show’s judging panel had its turn at guessing the celeb behind the masked performer, with Jenny McCarthy guessing it could be Lamar Odom.

McCarthy’s fellow panelists did not agree as other suggestions included actor Billy Porter, basketball player’s Iman Shumpert and Andre Drummond, as well as comic Sam Richardson.

Ultimately none of the panel’s guesses were correct as Panther was unveiled as This Is How We Do It hitmaker Montell Jordan.

It’s not the first time he’s been linked to a masked performer

Masked Singer fans will know that the former basketball player’s recent mention on the show is not his first.

In the season two run of the show in 2019, fans thought Odom could have also been behind the masked singer Thingamajig.

At the time, it was speculated that Thingamajig may have been an athlete and, as such, a few sporting names were featured in fans’ mix of guesses, including NBA star Victor Oladipo.

Guesses from the judging panel even featured NBA legend LeBron James as well as former NFL star Michael Strahan. Before Thingamajig’s reveal, Ken Jeong surprisingly guessed the celeb’s identity correctly as he suggested it was Victor Oladipo.

He’s not the only Kar-Jenner ex to be mentioned on the show either

Kardashian fans will know Odom for his past relationship with Khloé, with the pair having tied the knot after just a month of dating in September 2009. They went their separate ways in 2016 when Khloé and Lamar had divorced.

The Los Angeles Lakers alum is not the only ex of the Kardashian-Jenner family to have featured been guessed or featured on the show.

In season six, which aired last year, viewers may recall that Kylie Jenner’s ex-rapper Tyga was unveiled as the celeb behind Dalmatian. Tyga and Kylie were together for three years, between 2014 and 2017.

Elsewhere some of the Kardashian- Jenner’s current beaus have also been thought to have been featured on the show by both fans and judges.

Devin Booker, who Kendall Jenner has been linked to again following their reported breakup earlier this summer, was one of the guesses behind Whatchamacallit in season 4 of the show.

Elsewhere in the same season, Kourtney Kardashian’s now husband and Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker was also one of the guesses for Giraffe.