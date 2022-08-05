











Chrisley Knows Best star Parker Lipman often shows up as Chase’s friend on The USA Network series. Several viewers are wondering who he is, but the truth is, he’s bringing his bubbly personality to another reality show.

Parker is best known for appearing on MTV’s Buckhead Shore, which features the goings-on of a tight-knit group of friends, lovers and exes as they set off on their annual summer getaway. He is usually at the forefront of cameras.

As two reality TV worlds collide, Parker Lipman and Chase Chrisley have been buddies for years. So when he appeared on Chrisley Knows Best, fans instantly recognised him and needed clarity on exactly how they know that face.

Meet Parker on Chrisley Knows Best

Parker occasionally appears on Chrisley Knows Best as Chase’s friend. He was born to his parents William “Bill” Lipman and Carol McLeroy, and is now known for taking part in an MTV reality show, which began in June 2022.

Born in Atlanta, the reality TV personality often played pranks on Chris, and vice versa, when The USA Network series began back in 2014. They were last pictured together on social media in 2017 and are thought to have drifted.

When the Chrisleys moved to Nashville, Parker and Chase did not appear to see each other as much, but there were some memorable scenes between them. This included the two going to a fertility clinic to see if they can earn money.

He appears on MTV’s Buckhead Shore

Parker now appears on reality show Buckhead Shore, which features his new girlfriend Savannah Gabriel living in the same house as his ex Katie Canham. The first season of the MTV show was filmed at Parker’s lake house!

With over 48K followers on Instagram, he’s quickly become a popular cast member since the reality series began in June. Parker’s mom even makes regular appearances, who he has claimed is his “best friend” who he jokes with.

Several Chrisley Knows Best viewers have instantly recognised Parker on Buckhead Shore for his friendship with Chase. He is also good friends with other MTV stars, such as Jersey Shore’s Pauly D who features on his Instagram.

Parker’s parents own fast food chain

Parker’s mom, Carol McLeroy, owns the billion-dollar family fast food chain Zaxby’s with her husband Zach McLeroy. Zach is Parker’s stepfather who started the restaurant in 1990 after years of working in fast food himself.

The MTV star has two half-siblings from his father’s second marriage while Carol and Zach have a son named Hudson who works as a designer. The family are known for running chicken chain Zaxby’s, which has over 900 locations.

Zaxby’s was bought for $2 billion in November 2020, with McLeroy staying on as CEO. Parker promotes the brand on his Instagram and even has a social media highlight fully focused on the brand, such as eating its chicken wings!

