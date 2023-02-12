Austin ‘Chumlee‘ Russell is a well-loved Pawn Stars veteran, and some fans couldn’t help but notice that he and his wife, Olivia Rademann, appear to have split and gone their separate ways. Here’s what we know.

Some celebrity couples are more than happy to show off every detail of their relationships online, whether it be engagements, pregnancies, or even divorces.

But for some couples, or ex-couples, keeping things in the public domain is not always a top priority.

Some clever Instagram snooping suggests that Pawn Stars‘ Chumlee and his wife Olivia Rademann are no longer together, despite radio silence from both of them regarding the rumor.

Pawn Stars’ Chumlee and wife Olivia Rademann reportedly married in 2019

Chumlee and Rademann celebrated an extravagant pre-wedding party in Las Vegas back in early 2019, some three years after the couple became an item.

The likes of rapper Mikey P and BMX cycling star T.J. Lavin were said to be in attendance at the Vegas bash and Chumlee struggled to contain his excitement about his upcoming marriage, telling the Las Vegas Review Journal “It’s beautiful. I already feel like I’m married.”

Distractify reports that the couple went on to marry in Hawaii in May 2019, though, unlike the pre-wedding party, there was little to no coverage in the media.

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

While Chumlee may have been on top of the world with Rademann back in 2019, the following four years appear to have been less kind to the once-happy couple.

Stripped-back Instagrams suggest Chumlee split from wife

Rademann, who goes by Olive online, is pretty active on Instagram and judging by her page, she appears to have moved on from Chumlee.

Dating back to her first upload in January 2020, Rademann has posted no less than 107 times on Instagram, and Chumlee is nowhere to be seen.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch2n4-evXXX/ View Instagram Post

More tellingly, she has uploaded a number of pictures where she can be seen cozying up to poker player Jake Schindler, and the pair look pretty comfortable together.

Chumlee’s Instagram is also bereft of any content featuring Rademann, and one has to scroll back as far as 2018 on the Pawn Star’s Facebook page to see any snaps of the pair together.

Chumlee’s ambiguous post fuels new girlfriend rumors

While it looks evident that Rademann may have moved on, a recent Instagram post from Chumlee may suggest that he has found someone new as well.

Posing in a store mirror while holding what appeared to be a Louis Vitton bag in October 2022, Chumlee wrote: “i’m the guy holding the purse while my baby shops”.

The reality star tends to keep his Instagram tailored toward work-related content, meaning there are no further updates on who the “baby” he referred to is, though his followers appeared to assume this meant there was a woman in his life, judging by the comment section below.

“You can thank your mother for your amazing chivalry,” wrote one fan beneath the short video, while another follower described him as a “king” for his good manners.