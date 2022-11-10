









The History channel show Pawn Stars has a new spin-off titled Pawn Stars Do America and here are its beautiful filming locations.

The reality series Pawn Stars starring the trio Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison and Austin ‘Chumlee’ Russell has been entertaining fans since 2009. However, after years of shooting episodes in their World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, the cast is now taking their business on road.

The new spin-off show Pawn Stars Do America follows the cast on an adventurous road strip.

View Instagram Post

Pawn Stars Do America filming locations revealed

For the unversed, the series Pawn Stars is not what it sounds like. It revolves around a family-run pawnshop in Las Vegas, where the Harrison family members use their skills to assess what’s real and what’s fake.

They come across all sorts of objects.

Their new spin-off show Pawn Stars Do America sees them doing the same thing with a slight twist.

The group steps out of their workstation and hit the road. This time around they are leaving Las Vegas and taking a trip to eight American cities.

Here are all the Pawn Stars Do America filming locations as revealed by Distractify.

Austin, Texas

Denver, Colo.

San Francisco, Calif.

Savannah, Ga.

Valley Forge, Pa.

Seattle, Wash.

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Washington, D.C.

View Instagram Post

Rick reveals why they took road trip on the spin off show

Explaining why he and his company were taking the new show on the road, Rick who is also known as “The Spotter” of the cast told Distractify, “A lot of people have stuff and they’re not gonna take a trip to Vegas to sell it to me and they just don’t know exactly where to take it. So I did this thing and people were just showing up with the most weird, bizarre stuff.”

He also talked about the long filming days which spanned up to 16 hours on some days.

Rick reveals that the gems he found while on the road included a handwritten letter from George Washington and a signed photo of the great writer Ernest Hemingway.

When he wasn’t filming Rick was exploring all the unique and lovely cities.

He also told the outlet that he loved Austin, noting, “I loved Austin because there was live music every night,” he told us when asked about his favorite city. “If I wasn’t too tired,” he laughed, adding, “It was just a really, really fun city.”

View Instagram Post

Fans react to Pawn Stars Do America

Many original Pawn Stars fans took to Twitter to discuss the new spin-off upon its premiere.

“my dad is tipping a mini box of smarties into his mouth and watching Pawn Stars,” one fan wrote.

“Kids these days don’t know about the Pawn Stars/American Pickers era of TV. History channel had their day in the sun and it was magical,” a second nostalgic fan wrote as the new spin-off aired.