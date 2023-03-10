Savannah Chrisley’s latest guest on her Unlocked podcast is world-famous blogger Perez Hilton. In the episode, they delve into his internet fame and how it has come back to haunt him, let’s take a look at what was said.

The Chrisley Knows Best star interviews one of the internet’s most notorious gossip columnists Perez Hilton. The writer mingled with celebrities and attended A-list events, as his article gave fans a glimpse into the A-list lifestyle.

He was pretty much the Lady Whistledown of Hollywood or the Deux Moi of the noughties. However, it appears decades later Perez is wanting to erase his online footprint, as he tries to stray away from the Gossip Girl-like persona.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Savannah Chrisley grills Perez Hilton on Unlocked podcast

Savannah Chrisley recently shared a glimpse of her interview with Perez Hilton on her podcast, Unlocked. In the episode, they talk about Perez Hilton’s blogging days, throwing it back to the beginning of his showbiz career and the articles on his gossip website.

Hilton explains that he has changed massively since then and his past continues to “eat him alive.” When Savannah compares his online trace to being on Only Fans, Hilton agrees but acknowledges that those people aren’t hurting anyone, when he was. Perez revealed: “I have to live with that, and I do, and things that I said or did or wrote, 15 years ago still haunt me, because the internet is forever.”

He continues: “People can bring up the receipts and show the world, ‘look at what he said in 2007 about Brittany Spears.'” Perez feels that his past mistakes are “so visible” everywhere he goes and whilst everyone has their own baggage, “most people can hide theirs, it’s not so public.”

Perez relentlessly covered Britney during the noughties. Hilton clearly regrets what he said and begged for forgiveness in a February 2021 interview with Good Morning Britain. He said: “I regret a lot or most of what I said about Britney as I’m sure Piers [Morgan] would if he were here about things he’s said in the past. Thankfully, hopefully, many of us get older and wiser.”

Perez Hilton reveals he has ‘truly changed’

The blogger revealed that whilst he used to let his baggage weigh him down, he has now made “space for it.” Instead of pretending it didn’t happen, he accepts it as he now “truly knows that he has changed.”

However, Hilton admits that it wasn’t a quick thing, it was a multi-year process. Explaining that the first inkling he had for wanting to change was in 2008, after starting his explosive career in 2004. In hopes of helping others, and wanting to get onto a different path, Perez revealed what helped him.

Perez told Savannah: “What started that different thought process for me was becoming healthier.” At the very beginning part of his career, Perez admits that he was very unhealthy, but has since made time to nurture his health and personal growth.

Savannah relates to Perez Hilton on Unlocked podcast

Savannah can somewhat relate to the feeling of having her actions misconstrued as she has previously claimed that their ‘real lives’ weren’t covered on Chrisley Knows Best.

In fact, in a recent podcast conversation with Storme Warren, Savannah explained that talking about her parents’ legal proceedings was banned on the show. Chrisley shared: “So we felt like the liars; we felt like the fakes. We’re like, ‘We just want to talk about it.’ But executives would not allow us to speak about it. So then we look like the liars.”

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley have now begun serving their combined 19 years in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion. The duo started serving their sentences on January 17, 2023, in separate prison facilities.