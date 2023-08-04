Phil Keoghan and Rob Mariano reunite on Secret Celebrity Renovation years after their Amazing Race appearance. Phil felt worried their reunion would be “hostile” following the former elimination. We met Phil’s neighbor, Lotte Edwards, who he surprises on the show, as well as uncovered his net worth.

Survivor star Boston Rob Mariano and The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan came face-to-face again on Secret Celebrity Renovation. Phil is going back to his home island of Antigua to give his former neighbor’s local hospice center, where she volunteers, a makeover. Keoghan takes Rob to the Piggotts Sports Club to play a quick game while they have some downtime from renovating. Let’s see their reunion…

Photo by Tony Esparza/CBS via Getty Images

Phil Keoghan and Rob Mariano

The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan eliminated Rob and his partner Amber Brkich in 2007. They had set a record for the competition, coming in first place for the first three legs, but were eliminated on the fourth leg of the race.

Rob went on to compete in Survivor: Heroes vs Villains, and won the title of Sole Survivor two seasons later, on Redemption Island. After he and Amber got engaged at the finale, they were on Rob and Amber Get Married” in 2005.

Phil was hesitant about his reunion with Rob, who came last place when he left The Amazing Race. He said, “I wasn’t sure what kind of reception I would get. If it would be, ‘Hey Phil, so good to see you,’ or more of a hostile, ‘Hey, Phil.'”

Inside Secret Celebrity Renovation episode

During Phil’s episode on Secret Celebrity Renovation, Boston Rob gets first-hand training from sportsman Sir Richie Richardson, “who is basically like the Ted Williams of the cricket world.” However, that’s not the only guest.

Phil helps his former neighbor Lotte Edwards renovate the hospice and helps interior designer Sabrina Soto hang up a painting. The painting will be at the hospice center where Keoghan’s former neighbor volunteers at.

Lotte Edwards, who lives in Antigua – where Phil grew up – looks stunned when she sees the renovation. Phil immediately knew who he wanted to honor with his renovation, but just didn’t know how to do it.

Phil’s net worth came from The Amazing Race

Phil Keoghan’s net worth is worth $16 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. On top of that, he makes $100,000 per episode while hosting The Amazing Race, which he has hosted since 2001.

He has won seven Emmy Awards for his work as the creator and host of No Opportunity Wasted, which has been produced in the United States, New Zealand, and Canada. Phil often uses his fortune to help others.

He returned to his hometown shortly after that area suffered an earthquake in June of 2010. He wanted to make sure his family was safe, and recorded segments for The Early Show to ask people to donate to New Zealand’s Red Cross.

WATCH SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION ON CBS FRIDAYS AT 8/7C