Lucas Bradbury pitched his tasty idea, Project Pollo, on Shark Tank. Now fans want to know where the vegan food business is today.

Project Pollo dubbed itself “America’s first vegan chicken fast food chain.” The brand set out to provide affordable plant-based fast food options for people.

The founder and CEO of Project Pollo said that it’s time to “free the chickens” during his pitch. So, let’s take a look at where Lucas is today.

Project Pollo on Shark Tank

Everyone loves fast food and many people love animals. Lucas Bradbury certainly had a trick up his sleeve when he came up with the idea of an affordable, plant-based, and tasty fast food option.

Speaking during his pitch on Shark Tank, Lucas said that their original Project Pollo product was a “hand-breaded crispy chicken patty that’s made from one hundred per cent soy.”

He also said the brand offered burgers, wraps, salads, shakes, and buffalo mac and cheese.

Project Pollo aimed to provide people with affordable food options.

The Shark’s opted out

Although when the Sharks on Shark Tank tasted the Project Pollo food they said it was “really good,” they didn’t invest in Lucas’ company.

The Project Pollo founder and CEO was wanting a $2.5m investment from a Shark in exchange for a 5 per cent stake in his company

Lucas valued his company at $50m. Kevin O’Leary said that he was “choking” on the valuation and was having a “real hard time with it.”

Kevin opted out before Mark Cuban, Kevin Hart, Barbara Corcoran, and Lori Greiner also said they were “out.”

Project Pollo now has 13 locations

On Shark Tank, Lucas said that he was set to open Project Pollo’s 11th and 12th locations “next week.”

Now, the fast food company has 13 functioning locations across the USA and there are more to come soon, per the Project Pollo website.

Project Pollo is now set to open five new locations in Texas as well as one in Boulder, Colorado, Las Vegas, and Arizona.

The fast food company can be found on Instagram with almost 50k followers at @project_pollo.

