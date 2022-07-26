Rachel and Zach's 'Me & You' movie named best ever date on The Bachelorette by viewers













Season 19 of The Bachelorette is currently airing on ABC, with Gabby and Rachel narrowing down their suitors to find their match.

With 21 men left and 11 out of the race, it’s time for the guys to start putting their feelings out there – as the girls aren’t here to play.

During last nights episode, viewers saw Rachel enjoy a special one-on-one date with Zach, so keep reading as we explore what the pair got up to…

The Bachelorette | Season Premiere BridTV 10146 The Bachelorette | Season Premiere https://i.ytimg.com/vi/2IJX0xmSrms/hqdefault.jpg 1017669 1017669 center 22403

Me & You Movie Premiere

For their romantic date, Rachel and Zach headed to the movies, but this isn’t one you can see in a cinema near you.

To both of their surprise, the Me & You movie had two very familiar people as the main stars – Rachel and Zach themselves!

The movie included home videos of the pair, as they watched back on each others childhoods as well as some heart-warming messages from their families. The clips brought them both to tears as they reminisced on their pasts together.

Zach commented on the date, telling viewers:

That moment we shared was something special and I got to see, you know, what her life was back then and that’s something that not everyone gets to see, and I didn’t expect anything like that.

Screenshot from Bachelor Nation on ABC’s YouTube video titled: ‘Zach Is Falling for Rachel Recchia – The Bachelorette’

The movie date didn’t only make Zach and Rachel tear up, but people across social media were also left feeling teary eyed after watching the episode.

Many viewers have commented on how real their connection seems and how much of a great date idea it was from The Bachelorette.

One viewer said: “This is the most original date the franchise has had in a while and if they end up together it’ll be even more special/memorable.”

Another added: “Ok this was one of the best dates I’ve seen on #TheBachelorette ! I Love Rachel and Zach now”

One viewer commented: “I believe Zach and Rachel are meant to be together because the way that I see them was the reaction of their videos from Back in the day and they have a good strong connection to each other and they are meant to be together and I love that and every time I see them like that makes me feel happy for them.”

Gabby was not so lucky last night

After Rachel’s special date, viewers couldn’t help but feel sorry for Gabby – who isn’t finding the journey as easy as her bestie.

When she stopped by the Bachelor Mansion for a drop-in visit, none of the boys made an effort with her. In fact, they were more interested in chatting to each other and playing football.

Gabby has also been struggling on the show after being compared to Rachel on more than one occasion. Although the girls asked the men to be straight up with them – some were extremely insensitive towards The Bachelorette star.

Hayden told her during last nights episode: “I do have my intentions fully for Rachel and I think you have the bubbly aspect to you, the goofy aspect, you’re a little bit more, i would say rough around the edges.”

This comment hit Gabby hard, as she was watched getting emotional, telling the cameras: “I’m so different than another bachelorette, so my biggest fear was being too rough around the edges and now I am that for people.”

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

WATCH THE BACHELORETTE MONDAYS ON ABC AT 8PM ET/PT

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK