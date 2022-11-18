









Ray Singleton rose to fame after going viral with a video of himself serenading his wife when she was battling cancer. The couple talked about their journey on The Ellen Show in 2020. Now, Roslyn Singleton has sadly passed away from brain cancer.

Roslyn inspired people all over the world with her story and Ray brought attention to her cause after his serenade went viral. He also appeared on America’s Got Talent in 2021, where he sang for his wife once again.

Ellen Meets Uplifting Husband and His Inspiring Wife Battling Cancer

Who was Roslyn Singleton?

Roslyn Singleton was a US Navy veteran. She had her first cancer surgery in 2013 and said on The Ellen Show it was her “first battle with brain cancer.”

Roslyn added it was “stage 3 the first time and the tumor was the size of an orange.” Her symptoms included migraines and blurred vision.

Roslyn had the tumor removed and was healthy for six years.

Roslyn’s cancer returned

After going for a routine check, doctors found another tumor that was “about the size of half a dollar.” It was in the same place where her other tumor had grown.

Roslyn said she and Ray were in the hospital three to four times a week for MRI scans and blood work. She also had to wear a headpiece that monitored her brainwaves and any irregular brain activity.

She had the second brain tumor removed and, while on the Ellen Show in 2020, Roslyn revealed she was set to begin cancer treatment including radiation and chemotherapy to battle stage 4 glioblastoma.

Roslyn Singleton passes away from brain cancer

Roslyn was diagnosed with brain cancer a year after she and Ray began dating. The couple inspired millions with Roslyn’s journey and Ray’s songs.

Speaking of her upbeat attitude in 2020, Roslyn said she felt: “God gives battles to certain people just to let other people know it’s going to be ok.”

Sadly, Roslyn passed away from brain cancer on November 15, 2022 aged just 39.

Taking to Instagram on November 17, Ray wrote: “Our wife earned her wings yesterday while peacefully sleeping right at home where she wanted to be. This road ahead is going to be incredibly long and difficult.

“She taught us all something. She’s where we’re all trying to get one day so no need to be sad. Now we celebrate her legacy, her impact, her story and her spirit. She will live forever!”

NO WAY: Late Show fans ask where Louis Cato is as Bandleader absent months after joining

View Instagram Post

In the US, contact Cancer Care at 800‑813‑HOPE (4673) or visit this link. You can also call the American Cancer Society on 1-800-227-234 or visit their website.

In the UK you can call Breast Cancer Now free on 0808 800 6000 or visit Cancer Research UK here or Macmillan Cancer Support here.