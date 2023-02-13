Baddies West fans are eager to know more about Razor’s zodiac sign as the newbie appears on the 2023 series.

After Baddies ATL dropped on Zeus in 2021, the show was renewed for Baddies South, and now, Baddies West arrived on the network on January 22.

As well as returning cast members such as Chrisean Rock and Scotlynd ‘Scotty’ Ryan, there are some newcomers on the scene including Razor and Suzanne ‘Stunna Girl’ Brown.

Razor joins Baddies West

The Baddies are back in 2023 and this year they’re traveling the West coast of America.

The ladies are making cash from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, Arizona, California, and Oregon.

Monique Razor joins the show as a new cast member in 2023 and stars alongside Biggie, Natalie Nunn, Rollie, and co.

She’s a hairstylist and salon owner who got her name from the tool she uses to cut hair over regular hair-cutting shears. Razor explained her nickname speaking in an interview on Tequila Tlk! in February.

As well as being talented in hair styling, Razor explained in the February interview that she is a “good rapper.”

How old is Razor?

Baddies West star Razor is 27 years old.

She hails from the same place as her fellow cast members Chrisean Rock and DJ Sky High Baby – Maryland. Chrisean and Sky High hail from Baltimore while Razor is from Chillum.

Judging by Razor’s Instagram page (@iamrazorbehavior), she usually shares her birthday celebrations as a highlight and can be seen going on vacations and celebrating in style.

Razor’s zodiac sign

Salon owner Razor took to Instagram on May 28, 2022 to say that she had turned 27, writing: “27 never felt better.”

Given that she celebrates her birthday on this date, Razor is a Gemini on the zodiac.

Gemini’s, per InStyle, are known for “being two-faced, superficial, flaky, and capricious.”

When it comes to more positive personality traits, the ‘twins’ sign is known to be fun loving: “Curious, enthusiastic, clever, and friendly, you can count on a Gemini to bring excitement, animated conversation, and fun-loving, lively energy to the table.”

She confirmed her star sign in her interview with Tequila Tlk! in 2023.

Some Baddies West fans took to Twitter following an episode of the show on February 12 and wrote that they saw similarities between themselves and Razor: “Razor is literally me when I get drunk. Us geminis turn into Tasmanian devils lmfaoooo. #BaddiesWest.”

