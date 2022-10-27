Real Housewives star Alexis Bellino 'so proud' as she introduces transgender son











Real Housewives Of Orange County alum, Alexis Bellino is ‘so proud’ to introduce her 14-year-old son, Miles, who she has now revealed to the world is transgender.

Bellino joined the cast of RHOC in 2009, but exited after three seasons in 2012. The Alexis by Glitzy Bella designer shares Miles with ex-husband Jim Bellino, who she split from in 2018 after 14 years of marriage. The couple are also the parents of son James and Miles’ twin sister, Mackenna.

In December 2020, Alexis got engaged to Andy Bohn. Bellino first went public with Bohn in February 2019, after sharing a photo of the pair hugging in Los Angeles Rams shirts before a Super Bowl game.

Let’s take a look as Alexis “sets the record straught” in her most recent Instagram post gushing over her brave son.

Alexis Bellino ‘so proud’ to introduce transgender son

“Hey world, this is Miles. My transgender son,” the Real Housewives star wrote in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, October 26. “He’s now a month shy of 15 yrs old, so he’s seen the questions and comments made about him on my IG. Miles now has a voice and has asked me to do this post.”

Miles had been asking his mom to share the news of his transition with the world “for a while” but “He’s now ready to ‘come out’ and to use this platform to stop any hate or questions,” before warning that any hateful comments about her son would be immediately blocked and deleted. She added, “I know Miles truly wants me to post this because he’s tired of the misgendering and confusion people have, so we are setting the record straight and hopefully bringing clarity.”

The Missouri native went on to say that Miles told her he is transgender 16 months ago and his mom, “cannot imagine the strength and courage it took for my baby to do this.” The reality star added that he “hid it from everyone else for a while” but he has now got to a place where he has “freedom.”

Bellino gushed that she is “extremely proud of him and I want everyone to understand that love doesn’t change in these situations,” as she added “It’s unconditional love.”

Miles has ‘flourished’ and can live life with his ‘true self’

Since coming out, Bellino shared that Miles is happier than ever and has “flourished!!” As everything has changed for the better, “My son now smiles naturally for the first time in years! My son now loves the clothes he wears.” She continutes, “My son can breathe knowing he can be his true self. My son lights up every single time a stranger calls him ‘he.’” Adding, “My son runs with the boys. My son can actually FEEL. My son can live life now with his true self.”

Alexis re-iterated that she is “100% fully supportive” of her son. “I’m so proud of Miles for wanting to stop the hate, and for being brave enough to step forward at such a young age,” she continued. “He now has his entire life to live the way he should.”

Bellino expressed that Miles’ loving character has not changed and he is the “same child who gives every spare dollar on him to the homeless person on the street. She told her 351,000 Instagram followers that “He now has his entire life to live the way he should.”

In her final message Bellino wrote, “Thank you for supporting me and my family through all of our many transitions through the years,” before concluding that the world needs more “love and kindness”.

Friends and fans share their support

The comment section filled with support for Alexis and Miles as Andy Cohen posted five clapping hands and five hearts, adding that it was a “Beautiful post.” RHOC’s Heather Dubrow commented, “So brave and amazing — we love you both,” with her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, penning, “Brave and beautiful.”

RHOC alum Meghan King wrote, “Beautiful example of love!” and Heather Marianna wrote: “I’m so proud of you miles and I love you so much. I love watching your journey and I am always here your favorite aunt and you are always my fav as you saved yourself In my phone. I LOVE UUUUUU AND I LOVE YOU @alexis_bellino SO MUCH.”

