Below Deck season 10 features St David, the biggest yacht on the show yet. Here’s a look at how much it costs to rent the cruiser for a week.

The new season of Below Deck began on November 21 and it already has fans hooked. The third episode – The Muff-Truff Experience – aired on December 5 and featured a fair amount of drama among the 2022 cast.

However, despite the chaos, many fans had their eyes set on the lavish and pricey cruiser that serves as the home of Below Deck season 10.

How much it costs to rent Below Deck St David for a week

Boat International reports, the rental for St. Davis runs up to €325,000 per week or $383,514 per week. There are added expenses during the low season.

However, during the high season, the cost could shoot up to €345,000 ($407,115) a week.

But, those that can manage to muster the big bucks will get to have an experience like no other on the Baroque-themed six-cabin-wide sailing boat.

A look inside the regal boat

In a promo video for season 10, Chief Stew Fraser Olender shows us the jaw-dropping interior and exterior of St David.

However, before getting into the nitty-gritty of the luxurious cruiser, we have a few intriguing facts for you.

The opulent St Davis was crafted in 2008 by Italian shipyard Benetti. It is a full custom sailboat with a design from the British studio, Winch Design. Just a year into its life, the boat became the finalist in the 2009 World Superyacht Awards. It managed to impress the judges with its sleek and affluent design.

Image via Bravo TV

St Davis has also made an appearance at Cannes and sailed to far-off distances like the Red Sea, Seychelles, and even Abu Dhabi.

It features a large Main Deck Aft and Sun Deck with two large bunny pads. The Sun Deck also hosts yoga and boxing lessons among other events.

Chief Stew Fraser then shows the massive jacuzzi, noting it’s “one of the deepest jacuzzis he’s worked with.”

He then shows one of his favorite places on board, the spacious, airy, and bright sky lounge.

St Davis has six rooms, including the master suite and five cabins which can house a total of 12 guests alongside the 14 crewmates.

Here’s the cast of Below Deck 2022

Joining the Below Deck cast in Carribean’s St. Lucia are returning cast members Rachel Hargrove and Fraser Olender.

However, there’s also a string of newcomers – Ross McHarg, Alissa Humber, Camille Lamb, Hayley De Sola Pinto, Ben Willoughby, Luis Antonio “Tony” Duarte, and Katie Glaser.

