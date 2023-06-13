Garcelle Beauvais has shut down Ozempic claims after a fan speculated about her “slimmed-down” physique in recent pictures.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star denied that she’s taking Ozempic for her apparent weight loss amid celebrity rumors in Hollywood about the drug.

The drug is an injectable medication prescribed to adults who have been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes which regulates blood sugar levels and stimulates insulin production.

Garcelle set the record straight and said that she won’t be involved in any online speculations about her own body.

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Real TV Awards

Garcelle Beauvais stepped out for Pride event

Garcelle and her RHOBH castmate Sutton Stracke stepped out for a Pride event earlier this month. They were all smiles for the cameras as they interacted with fans during the fun day out.

Garcelle and Sutton attended the WeHo Pride event on June 4 in West Hollywood, California to support the LGBTQIA community in the country and around the globe.

The Bravo ladies shared a string of great pictures from their day out on Instagram as they joined forces to commemorate the month-long celebrations with the crowd.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Garcelle Beauvais shuts down Ozempic claims

Bravo’s official Twitter page shared a picture from the RHOBH stars’ day out over the weekend which attracted claims about Garcelle’s apparent weight loss.

“Gracelle has slimmed down quite a bit. Ozempic?? Or healthy eating?” one Twitter user speculated in the comments.

The comment caught Garcelle’s attention and she was quick to shut down any speculations about the drug and her own body.

“Don’t even start with that Ozempic thing I’m not playing with that!!!” the reality star responded as Sutton supported her friend and wrote in the replies: “Gettem!”

Co-star Kyle Richards was forced to slam claims

Garcelle’s co-star Kyle Richards was forced to address claims about her recent weight loss and set the record straight on a picture from a vacation in Spain.

Kyle posed for a photo with her friends in a snap shared by co-star Dorit Kemsley when fans flooded the comment section with different speculations.

“The picture they’re referring to I was sucking in because of the type of dress I had on,” Kyle explained at the time.

She added: “Which I see now was not a good look. I am actually a healthy weight. I eat very well & workout every day. Anyone who knows me can attest to that.”