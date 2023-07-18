The new season of RHONY 2023 follows the lives of six new glamorous ladies living in the Big Apple, but how do their net worths compare?

The Real Housewives Of New York City has returned with season 14 and it has received a major reboot with all new cast members. Andy Cohen recruited the newcomers to “bring fresh energy” to the long-running series after low season 13 ratings.

Fans waved goodbye to members such as Dorinda Medley, and Bravo veterans Luann De Lesseps and Ramona Singer, who have been on the show since its 2008 premiere. The former housewives went on to establish themselves as successful media personalities and businesswomen, so let’s take a look at the newbies and their net worth.

RHONY 2023: What are the new cast net worths and how do they compare?

Sai De Silva

Estimated net worth: $1 million

Self-proclaimed “funny fashion girl” Sai De Silva is a content creator and internet personality. The 42-year-old has collaborated with the likes of Dior and Fendi and is a regular fashion week guest. Proud Afro-Latina Sai boasts over 50K YouTube subscribers and more than 400K Instagram followers, meaning she can demand a hefty sum for her branded social media uploads.

She also offers her latest fashion, lifestyle, and motherhood tips on her blog, Scout The City.

Erin Dana Lichy

Estimated net worth: $1 million

Real estate mogul, business owner, wife, and mother Erin Dana Lichy has been working since age 19. The reality star is now 36 years old and one of the industry’s rising stars of the year, according to The Hollywood Reporter’s Top New York Real Estate Agents of 2023 list.

Lichy works for Douglas Elliman under Million Dollar Listing‘s Fredrik Eklund and John Gomes,’ high net worth clients. She has transitioned her expertise into her own interior design and renovation company, Homegirl, since 2019. Dana’s home-flipping skills have reportedly helped sellers boost their property value by up to 30 per cent.

Ubah Hassan

Estimated net worth: $1.5 million

Somali-Canadian model Ubah Hassan lived in Seattle before moving to the Big Apple for her modeling career. She has worked for Gucci, Ralph Lauren, and Oscar De La Renta since getting scouted in Canada by a photographer.

Like many of her fellow housewives, Hassan is a businesswoman. She launched her African-inspired vegan hot sauce brand, Ubah Hot, in 2021 and counts Oprah Winfrey as a fan.

Brynn Whitfield

Estimated net worth: $3 million

Marketing expert Brynn Whitfield ditched her native small Midwest town for the bustle of New York City and has never looked back. Although Brynn is not married, she is a self-proclaimed “trophy wife in training” as she continues carving her career as a freelance marketing communications consultant. Clients include Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, and Shell Oil.

Jenna Lyons

Estimated net worth: $5 million

Jenna Lyon’s net worth is unsurprising given her reputation as the former president and creative director of J.Crew, the billion-dollar American apparel brand. The 55-year-old secured herself as a fashion powerhouse after 27 years at the company and has since directed her efforts into her false eyelash beauty brand, LoveSeen, during the covid-19 pandemic.

Jessel Taank

Estimated net worth: $5 million

Fashion publicist Jessel Taank has a reported fortune of $5 million as the founder of The Know PR agency. Raised in London, Jessel studied at the prestigious King’s College before moving to New York City and has reportedly worked with the likes of Michael Kors and Unibail Rodamco Westfield, a European multinational real estate company.