











Love and Hip Hop is officially back on VH1, bringing the latest on Rich Dollaz' entrepreneurial success as the chief executive of Dollaz Unlimited. So is he actually getting unlimited cash and how much is he worth in 2022?

Since season nine of LAHH: New York, the music executive and record label owner – real name Richard Trowers – has been sharing what it’s like to run your own business.

Wondering why Erica Mena has that Rich Dollaz tattoo? Well, both her and Olivia Longott from the VH1 reality series have been represented by the company since 2009. Let’s find out how much Rich makes in the world of Hip Hop.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Rich Dollaz net worth

Rich Dollaz is worth $1.5 million in 2022, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The music executive and reality TV star has made his income through producing music, and received the Lifetime Achievement Award at VH1’s 2018 Mona Awards.

The 45-year-old revealed on Instagram in 2021 he is “living life like it’s golden” and referenced “big money.” However, life hasn’t all been a bed of roses. In 2019, he allegedly owed more than $125,000 to Miracle Hall, the mom of his daughter Ashley, according to a report by TMZ.

He was given $20,000 bail with an agreement to start making monthly child support payments. TMZ also reported the music executive was busted in October 2014 for owing $11,000 and in February 2015 for owing almost $200,000.

He started as record label intern

Rich Dollaz began his career in the music business by working as an intern in the promotional and marketing department at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ label Bad Boy Records in New York City. At the time, Rich was still attending college.

Diddy was the man who gave Richard his ‘Rich Dollaz’ nickname, and it stuck! Rich spent eight years working at Bad Boy Records, where he helped launch and manage the careers of musicians such as Cassie, Yung Joc, and Gorilla Zoe.

After leaving Bad Boy, Dollaz was hired to work at Universal Music as head of radio promotion. He went on to create his own music label, Dollaz Unlimited, helping acts such as R-Les, Danity Kane, Cory Gunz, and Cheri Dennis.

Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Love and Hip Hop wages are ‘not crazy’

Members of the Love and Hip Hop cast earn an average of $3,500 per episode, suggesting Rich Dollaz makes a significant income from starring in the show. At that rate, just ten episodes would earn the reality TV star $35,000!

During an interview with PowerMove Makers, Rich revealed there is a standard range at entry level for new cast members, admitting the show’s pay has “got a lot better” but it is “not crazy.” He said:

You don’t come on with some enormous social media buzz and you’re just a person wanting to come on this show. I’m looking at $3,500.

Rich added it takes three months to shoot a season of LAHH, which usually ends in January. A typical shooting week includes one or two scenes if you’re a regular, while one episode takes two weeks to film.

Three scenes take between two and three hours a week meaning, if you’re “popping”, you work nine hours a week, according to Rich. He claims if you make five scenes in one episode, that means you’re “amazing.”

