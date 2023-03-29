The History Channel viewers ask if Rick Lagina lives on Oak Island in 2023.

Rick and his brother, Marty Lagina, both star in the History Channel show, which is currently in its tenth season.

All kinds of oddities have been found on Oak Island. But, fans are curious to know more about whether Rick lives on the land.

Let’s take a look at where The Curse of Oak Island‘s Rick Lagina lives, his net worth, and more.

Does Rick Lagina live on Oak Island?

History channel viewers are curious to know more about where Rick Lagina lives.

The reality TV star spends a lot of time on Oak Island, located in Nova Scotia, Canada.

History writes that it’s not just the Lagina brothers that own land on the island: “Dan Blankenship and David Tobias bought the land in the 1960s, later partnering with the Lagina brothers.”

There are two permanent homes and two part-time cottages located on Oak Island.

Fans of the show have written on Reddit threads that Rick has a Nova Scotia residence, so the reality star may spend some of his time living there.

Another 2021 Reddit thread revealed more about that the people who own houses on the island: “One on the lots owned by Fred Nolan and two on the Blankenship lots: one that was Dan Blankenship’s house and the other that is Dave Blankenship’s house.”

A more recent thread, from 2022, states that Rick and Marty have purchased Lot 5 on Oak Island from the estate of Robert S Young: “It was also mentioned that there was work taking place on Lot 5 with chainsaws.

The Lagina’s and their partners along with Tom Nolan now own all the land on Oak Island, other than the 1+ acre lot where Dave Blankenship’s house is located.”

Rick and Marty are from Michigan

The Curse of Oak Island fans often see Rick and Marty searching for treasure in Nova Scotia.

However, the brothers aren’t from Canada, they actually hail from Michigan.

Their company, shared with other partners, Cerca Trova Limited, is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan.

Rick Lagina’s net worth

While Marty Lagina reportedly has accumulated a net worth of $100 million, Rick’s isn’t quite as hefty.

Rick is known for appearing on a popular treasure-hunting show, however, he previously worked as a postal worker but is now retired.

Rick’s net worth was estimated at $2 million in 2017.

Fans have often been curious to know how much money has been spent on Oak Island investigations in the brothers’ bid to uncover treasure.

