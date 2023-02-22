Lizard Lick Towing hasn’t been on our screens for around 9 years, however, it hasn’t stopped fans from asking Ron Shirley when the show will be back on TV.

The TruTV show, Lizard Lick Towing focuses on Ron and Amy Shirley’s North Carolina-based towing and vehicle recovery company, and so far has had four seasons.

Fans are desperate for more, so we take a look at what Ron Shirley had to say on the matter.

Ron Shirley says the return of Lizard Lick Towing is ‘not up to him’

In one of his latest Instagram posts, Lizard Lick Towing fans took to Ronnie’s comments asking when the show will be back on TV.

In response to one of them, Ron wrote: “Not up to me.”

Others were expressing how much they missed the show. “I miss the show! I used to watch it all the time”, said one fan.

Lizard Lick Towing last aired in 2014

Lizard Lick Towing was formed as a spin-off series in 2011 off the back of TruTV show called All Worked Up which ran from 2009-2011, featuring Ron and Amy.

The last series of Lizard Lick Towing was season 4, which aired in 2014.

However, Ron didn’t give us a hard no, so all we can do is keep our fingers crossed for a season 5!

Fans can keep up to date with Ron and Amy on social media

If you’re missing your Lizard Lick Towing fix (we know we are) you can follow Ronnie over on Instagram @lizardlicktowin.

We’re sure his followers will be the first to know if the show ever does make a return!

Fans of the show can also follow Amy and Ron on TikTok @lizardlicktowin. The pair boasts over 1.2 million followers on the platform and regularly post videos for fans to enjoy whilst the show isn’t on air!

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK