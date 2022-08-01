











Sanya Richards-Ross has brought more sass, glam and some serious speed to the RHOA cast. She was actually a track and field athlete way before she joined the Bravo show in 2021, where she made most of her wealthy fortune.

Representing the USA after making the move to Florida aged 12 from Jamaica, Sanya’s running days all began when she was still at college. And when she became professional, she usually raced in the 400-metre sprint.

Most of her co-stars have their own businesses and entrepreneurial drive. While Sanya is just as motivated, she actually made her wealth through her running talent as a young teenager, which continued until her Atlanta retirement.

Sanya Richards-Ross ran for Team USA

In 2002 alone, Sanya was chosen as the National High School Female Athlete of the Year, and was also named USA Track and Field’s Youth Athlete of the Year, and Track and Field News’ Women’s Prep Athlete of the Year.

Sanya was so successful that ranked number one in the world from 2005 to 2009 and again in 2012 in the 400 meters. The athlete-turned-reality star also holds the record for the most sub-50 second sprints in the history of the even!

She won three consecutive Olympic gold medals in the 4 × 400 meters relay at the 2004, 2008, and 2012 Summer Olympics, as well as five total relay medals from multiple World Athletics Championships.

The former runner even set the American 400-meter record of 48.70 seconds in 2006 and was named the IAAF 2006 Female World Athlete of the Year, an honor she received again in 2009. She then retired in 2016.

The RHOA star’s 2022 net worth

Sanya has amassed a $2.5 million net worth due to sports fame, which is almost half of what her track and athlete husband Aaron Ross has accumulated. Her fortune continued even after an injury at the 2016 U.S. Olympic trials.

She retired from the sport and joined the NBC broadcasting team as a track and field analyst, where she added to her wealth. Sanya published her memoir Chasing Grace: What the Quarter Mile has Taught Me about God and Life in 2017.

And it’s not just the track where Sanya has excelled. She featured her wedding to Aaron on an episode of Platinum Weddings in 2010, and three years later, she premiered her own WE tv reality TV show Glam and Gold.

Where does Sanya live now?

Sanya lives in Atlanta, where nine people reside in her family home. With a furnished basement at the bottom, the RHOA star’s kitchen is filled with impressive gold hardware and marble countertops.

With a large, curved white central island taking centre stage, accented by black pendant lights, it’s enough to allow for additional storage in the property. But she hasn’t always lived in Atlanta and previously had a home in Austin, Texas.

Sanya was thrilled to have her castmates come to her house, where she moved with her family in 2020, as seen on the July 31st episode. Her co-star Marlo described the home as “pretty” but Kenya wasn’t keen on the gray wall paint.

