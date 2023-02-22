Chloe Chrisley has made a rare appearance on her auntie’s Instagram as Savannah Chrisley shared a snap of the duo getting ice cream together amid the Chrisley’s new care arrangements.

Savannah is now looking after both Chloe and Grayson, 16, as her former custodial grandparents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, serve time in prison. Todd and Julie adopted Chloe in 2016 and consider her to be their own child.

Let’s take a look at Savannah’s most recent update as the family tries to distract themselves from the harrowing situation.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Rampage

Savannah and Chloe Chrisley enjoy ice cream outing

Savanah uploaded a story to Instagram of herself and Chloe getting ice cream together as she offered fans a rare glimpse of her new role looking after her niece. In the boomerang, Chloe eats her strawberry ice cream whilst Savannah holds up her cone of vanilla and chocolate scoops.

Savannah and Chloe have put on brave faces, whilst their mom and dad are serving time behind bars. The Chrisleys were reportedly sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for fraud and tax evasion in November 2022.

Todd is currently serving a 12-year sentence in Federal Prison Camp Pensacola whilst Julie is serving her seven years in Federal Medical Center Lexington. The duo will then have to serve another 16 months of probation after completing their sentences. The Chrisleys are hoping to appeal their case.

Chloe Chrisley prays for mom and dad to ‘come home’

The duo has been spending a lot of time together recently as Savannah takes on a new role in Chloe’s life. Savannah recently revealed that she is making adjustments as she tries to support both Chloe and Grayson, admitting that she’s in a “unique situation.”

The Chrisley Knows Best star explained: “Chloe at 10 years old is trying to process them being gone and missing her mom.” She later admitted that Chloe had “so much anger towards the situation” and asked why they were in prison when “they’re not bad people” and “don’t belong there.” Savannah confessed that Chloe prays for her mom and dad to come home “all the time” but complains that “it doesn’t work.“

Savannah has plans for a ‘new show’ in the works

On Tuesday’s episode of her podcast, “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” she teased that fans will soon see her “new normal” play out. That’s because Chrisley is in talks with production companies about creating a new reality show. The show would update fans on how the family is doing without Todd and Julie to support them.

Chloe joins Savannah on all of her ventures and even appeared on her most recent podcast episode along with Sav’s grandmother Nanny Faye. Savannah sounded off to them: “We’re going to touch on where we’re at today, Mom and Dad being gone, how we’re coping with it, how we get through it.”