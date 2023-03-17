Savannah Chrisley is begging the prison system to ‘make sense’ as she opens up about the realities of what goes on behind closed doors with her 2.7 million Instagram followers.

The Chrisley family rose to fame on their US reality show Chrisley Knows Best in 2014. However, reality truly hit when the show was canceled by USA parent company NBC amid Todd and Julie’s legal troubles.

Todd and Julie are now serving a combined 19-year sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion. The duo started serving their sentences on January 17, 2023, in separate prison facilities.

Let’s take a look at what Savannah has had to say about the US prison systems, in her most recent social media rampage.

Savannah Chrisley calls out prison system in angry Instagram

Savannah Chrisley shared a picture of a court document on her Instagram story recently. The letter was about a specific case, whereby a prison warden had abused, female inmates in an Oakland prison.

It further displays that as the verdict illustrates, the Department of Justice should be committed to prosecuting cases of criminal misconduct by prison employees. Chrisley wants to ensure that those who violate their duty to protect those in custody, should be held accountable for their actions.

She shares the announcement with her millions of followers and calls on others to speak up if they have encountered similar experiences. She even created a poll for followers to answer posing the question: “have you encountered the prison system?”

Chrisley begs for change within the prison system as she tags the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Prisons in the image. She then shared in the caption: “Make it make sense.”

Savannah Chrisley turns to faith in ‘dark times’

Savannah has had a lot of run-ins with the prison system amid her parents’ sentencing.

Her father is currently serving a 12-year sentence in Federal Prison Camp Pensacola. Whilst her mom is serving her seven years in Federal Medical Center Lexington, which Julie says has “no air.” The duo will then have to serve another 16 months of probation after completing their sentences.

Whilst Todd Chrisley is a “changed man” in prison and has a newfound “level of peace,” in jail that he has “never felt before.” He and Julie still plan to appeal their case later this month.

Savannah has turned to religion during this difficult time. Whilst she may not have a lot of faith in the prison system, she has a lot of faith in God. She has previously told followers that she “finds hope” in Jesus and often shares Bible passages via social media.

Savannah holds it together for the Chrisley family

Savannah Chrisley is holding the family together whilst her parents serve their time. Chrisley is currently taking care of her younger brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, under a new custody agreement. Savannah is doing all she can to keep things “normal” for the family as she takes Chloe out for ice cream and encourages them to do well in school.

Despite their parents being behind bars, Savannah is holding her head high and is even making exciting plans for the future. However, it appears as though the 26-year-old could be struggling behind the scenes. She has had a lot on her plate in recent years especially relationship-wise.

Savannah was engaged to Nic Kerdiles in 2019 until they called off their engagement in September 2020. They continued to date for three years but later called it quits.