Savannah Chrisley shared a snap of her caviar dinner via Instagram Stories in 2023.

The 25-year-old reality TV star who rose to fame on Chrisley Knows Best is clearly accustomed to the finer things in life.

Savannah often takes to her Instagram Stories to share updates on her life. In 2023 she also shared that her luxury car had been valeted to perfection.

Now, Savannah is sharing her latest dining experiences with her followers. And, judging by her post, it wasn’t a cheap meal.

Credit: E! Entertainment YouTube channel/Growing Up Chrisley

Savannah Chrisley’s caviar dinner

On March 31, 2023, Savannah Chrisley took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her meal.

The snap shows what’s on Savannah’s table including Kaviari Paris caviar, some sides to go with it, and a salad.

The caviar shown in Savannah’s Story is ‘Caviar Osciètre Prestige’. It costs 125 euros, which is around $135 USD.

Chrisley Knows Best star often dines out

Speaking with Kaitlyn Bristowe on her podcast, Savannah revealed that she is dating someone in 2023.

As her parents are currently both incarcerated, Savannah is taking care of her younger siblings Grayson and Chloe Chrisley.

She’s been seen taking Chloe out for ice cream on her Instagram Stories.

Grayson also took Chloe to Chick-Fil-A, according to the 10-year-old.

Although Savannah has her two younger siblings in tow, she is still making the most of her dating life and took snaps of the three of them dining out in March.

Savannah is a businesswoman

Although some elements of Savannah’s lifestyle have a hefty price tag, she earns her own money running a beauty brand.

Savannah launched Sassy By Savannah in 2020 and often shares her new product launches on Instagram.

She also revealed in 2022 that she and her brother, Chase Chrisley, went into the real estate business together.

The Growing Up Chrisley star shared via Instagram that she and Chase are now business partners at Chrisley and Co Realty.