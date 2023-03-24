Savannah Chrisley has got vulnerable about her fear of divorce and experiencing future heartbreak after her previous failed engagement.

The Chrisley Knows Best star was previously engaged to ice hockey player Nic Kerdiles. However, the relationship began to break down when the pair postponed their wedding in 2020.

Savannah Chrisley recently sat down with country singer Andrew Jannakos on her podcast. They discussed their views on marriage and Savannah’s experience of navigating the newly single life; let’s take a look at what she said.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Savannah Chrisley has a fear of divorce after broken engagement

During the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, Savannah voiced her views on marriage and divorce. The reality star revealed: “Divorce is just looked at as like, ‘Oh, well, if it doesn’t work out, we can just get divorced. No big deal.’ And I’m like, ‘Mmm, no.”

Chrisley added that her previous experiences have made her even keener to find the man of her dreams. But she is willing to wait until she knows he is “110%” the one.

She explained: “I think that’s why like when I called off my engagement, I was like, ‘I have to know 110 percent, without a doubt that like this is the person I’m gonna be with for the rest of my life.'”

Savannah Chrisley says people are ‘falling into the trap of divorce’

However, Savannah did make exceptions to her rule and encourages people to get out of relationships that are toxic. As she advised: “Now obviously, divorce if you’re in an abusive relationship or you’re dealing with infidelity. … Don’t stand for that.”

Whilst she acknowledged the circumstances where divorce is necessary. The 25-year-old also feels as though people should “spend more time fighting for their marriage.” Instead of “falling into the trap of divorce.”

Chrisley says if more people put the effort in to save a marriage the “divorce rate would be so much less.”

Savannah’s relationship history

Savannah got engaged to Nic in December 2018, but after moving “way too fast” Savannah called off the engagement and the duo continued dating. However, it didn’t last and they eventually broke up for good in September 2020.

It took Chrisley quite some time to get back on the dating scene. Although finally, Savannah Chrisley is dating someone new and there is a lot of romance on the cards.

On a March 14 episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe’s podcast, Off The Vine, Savannah said: “I am dating someone. Not just on Raya…”

The Chrisley Knows Best star said that she wants to keep the relationship “in a safe place,” as she isn’t sure what it’ll “turn into.” She also added that Grayson and Chloe have met her love interest.