Savannah Chrisley has opened up about her dating life in 2023.

The Chrisley Knows Best star has become something of a podcast pro over the past year.

Twenty-five-year-old Savannah rose to fame on her family’s USA Network show in 2014.

Fans previously saw her in a relationship with Nic Kerdiles. The two even had plans to get married but called off their engagement.

Savannah’s parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison in January.

Although Todd Chrisley and his wife are currently behind bars, it appears that their daughter is embarking on a new romance.

Credit: E! Entertainment YouTube channel/Growing Up Chrisley

Savannah adjusts to new life

Via her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley has been keeping her fans up to date with how her parents are as they serve time in prison.

Todd and Julie were set to appeal their case in mid-February 2023.

Savannah often has all kinds of guests on her podcast, including Nanny Faye Chrisley.

She opened up about how she is set to care for her younger siblings, Grayson and Chloe Chrisley, now that Todd and Julie aren’t around.

The Chrisley family has been adjusting to the new arrangements since Todd and Julie were sentenced to prison. Savannah appears to be pressing on with regular life as she and Chloe headed out for ice cream together and she also got her flashy Range Rover valeted in 2023.

Chrisley Knows Best star was engaged

In 2017, Savannah got into a relationship with Nic Kerdiles.

The two got engaged in December 2018 but decided to call off their engagement and go back to dating one another in 2020.

Since then, Savannah hasn’t publicly spoken of her romantic relationships much or said that she’s dating anyone specific. However, the time has finally come that Savannah is willing to talk about her dating life.

Her brother, Chase Chrisley, is an open book when it comes to his love life and got engaged to Emmy Medders in 2022.

Savannah Chrisley says she’s dating

Speaking on Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley with Kaitlyn Bristowe in March 2023, Savannah said that she “doesn’t have a type,” when it comes to her partners.

Savannah also appeared on Kaitlyn’s podcast, Off The Vine, on March 14.

Speaking on Off The Vine, Savannah said: “I am dating someone. Not just on Raya…”

The Chrisley Knows Best star said that she wants to keep the relationship “in a safe place,” as she isn’t sure what it’ll “turn into.”

She explained that people can be “hateful,” and wanted to keep her new romance under wraps for some time.

However, she added that Grayson and Chloe have met her love interest.

