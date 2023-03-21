Savannah Chrisley keeps a heartfelt tribute to her mom Julie on the dashboard of her car as she prays for justice amid her parents’ legal troubles.

The Chrisley family rose to fame in 2014 on their US reality show Chrisley Knows Best. Although, the family is going through a tough time as Todd and Julie are now serving a combined 19-year sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion. Todd and Julie were set to appeal their case in mid-February 2023.

Savannah often shares updates with fans both on her Unlocked podcast and via social media, here’s the most recent message.

Photo by Rick Diamond/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM

Savannah Chrisley keeps a heartfelt tribute to mom Julie in her car

Savannah Chrisley shared a picture of her car dashboard on her Instagram Story and beady-eyed fans spotted a heartfelt tribute to her mom.

Slotted in front of a piece of paper with “The Lord’s Prayer” on it was a polaroid picture of Julie Chrisley and her daughter smiling together. Chrisley was driving 21mph at the time of taking the photo, as the polaroid is sitting right beside her car speedometer.

After voicing her struggles with the prison system, Chrisley has admitted that she has leaned on her faith in the ‘dark times.’ Savannah has turned to religion as whilst she has “lost faith” in the legal system, she still has a lot of faith in God.

She has previously told followers that she “finds hope” in Jesus and often shares Bible passages via social media.

Savannah and Grayson spend quality time together

Savannah then shared a photo of herself and her brother Grayson Chrisley to her Instagram Story with the caption: “Working out with your best friend = heaven.”

The heartfelt caption shows just how close Savannah and her siblings have become amid their recent family troubles. Savannah also shared the image taken at Redcon1 Gym as an Instagram post with the caption: “My forever best friend…”

Not long after their workout, Grayson shared a snap of him holding a mystery girl’s hand in the car on his Instagram Story. Country singer Bailey Zimmerman’s “Never Leave” played over the picture. The song’s touching lyrics have led many to speculate about who is hiding their face in the photo; with many rumoring that Grayson has a new girlfriend.

Chase shares throwback pics of his dad

Savannah isn’t the only family member sharing tributes via Instagram Stories. On March 19, 2023, Chase Chrisley shared a throwback snap of his parents on his Instagram Story.

It shows Todd and Julie Chrisley as youngsters with Todd wrapping his arms around Julie as they both smile. Chase Chrisley also shared a photo of Todd holding him as a child whilst on vacation.

The 26-year-old placed a white heart emoji alongside the photos as he reminisced on the family memories. He also shared photos of himself with his sister, Savannah, and their dad. Savannah has since taken to her Instagram to share snaps of their mom.

