Savannah Chrisley talked about her childhood during the latest episode of her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley.

The 25-year-old has been giving her podcast listeners all kinds of gossip since she first launched Unlocked in October 2022.

She’s the daughter of former reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley. The Chrisley family rose to fame on their US reality show Chrisley Knows Best in 2014.

Chrisley Knows Best is still airing in 2023, despite Todd and Julie currently being incarcerated.

Todd’s mother, Nanny Faye Chrisley, is currently battling bladder cancer.

But, nothing can stop Nanny’s enthusiasm for another show, especially as she’s a fan favorite.

Savannah and Nanny Faye teased a new show could be on the way for the Chrisleys in the future.

Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville

Savannah Chrisley ‘doesn’t remember’ childhood

Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley spoke about her childhood during a podcast episode on March 7, 2023.

Her podcast guest, Storme Warren, asked “what six-year-old Savannah looked like,” adding “what was her personality?”

Savannah responded that she “didn’t ever remember being a kid.”

She added: “Because of the hurt and trauma I endured, it was instant ‘grow up’.”

Chrisley Knows Best star is an ‘old soul’

During Savannah Chrisley’s Unlocked episode released on March 7, she said that she has “endured a lot of hurt” in her life.

Her guest, Storme Warren, said that Savannah is an “old soul.”

She agreed and added that she grew up quickly and that she “knew things she shouldn’t know.”

Savannah said that she “didn’t feel like anyone else,” and moved out of home at 17 years old.

She also previously said that the Chrisley family’s “real lives” weren’t shown on Chrisley Knows Best.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Rampage

Sassy By Savannah Chrisley

Twenty-five-year-old Savannah kicked off her reality TV career at the age of 15.

As she said on her podcast, she moved out at 17 years old.

In 2020, Todd Chrisley‘s daughter launched her makeup brand Sassy by Savannah. She was 23 years old.

Nowadays, Savannah has 2.7 million Instagram followers at @savannahchrisley.

She’s currently taking care of her two younger siblings, Chloe and Grayson Chrisley, as well as running a successful business.

Savannah shared some rare photographs of herself and Chloe in February 2023 as her parents serve time in prison.

Despite being incarcerated at present, Savannah’s father, Todd, is feeling a “level of peace,” he’s “never felt before,” while in jail.