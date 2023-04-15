Savannah Chrisley takes to Instagram Stories in 2023 to share that she “relates” to a song called Flowers which features lyrics about a tough relationship.

The Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley star rose to fame in the reality TV world alongside her family.

The Chrisleys had many adjustments to make in January 2023 when Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison.

Now, Savannah is juggling being a podcast host and entrepreneur with taking care of her brother and sister, Grayson and Chloe Chrisley, as well as Nanny Faye Chrisley who is battling cancer.

Credit: E! Entertainment YouTube channel

Savannah Chrisley Flowers song

On April 14, Savannah Chrisley took to her Instagram Stories to share a song with her followers.

The 25-year-old wrote: “Have never heard a more relatable song,” next to a crying face emoji on her Story.

Savannah also tagged the song’s artist, Charly Reynolds, in the post.

What are the Flowers song lyrics?

Given that Savannah said that she’s “never heard a more relatable song,” her followers may be wondering what the lyrics are to Charly Reynolds’ Flowers.

The song was released on April 14 and features a chorus that goes as follows, per Genius lyrics:

“Sure would be nice to have somеone like that

Who tried just a littlе, is that too much to ask?

Did I push him away?

‘Cause I don’t know when or why things changed

Maybe I’m crazy for staying this long

When half the time it’s like nobody’s home

Maybe I’m just not strong enough to walk away

But I bought myself flowers today”

The song’s bridge features the lyrics:

“He didn’t even notice them sitting in the jar

And that sure says a lot about where we are”

Flowers clearly tells the story of a relationship but it’s unclear when Savannah experienced tough times in her romantic relationships.

Is Savannah Chrisley dating?

Two years on from her split from Nic Kerdiles, Savannah explained in 2023 that she is back in the dating game.

While she’s keeping the details of her relationship private, she has explained on her podcast the challenges that come with dating while looking after her siblings.

Grayson, 16, and Chloe, 10, have gone along with Savannah on dinner dates with her new love interest.

She explained that she, Grayson and Chloe are a “package deal” for any potential partner.