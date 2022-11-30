Speaking on her latest podcast episode, Chrisley Knows Best star and daughter of Todd Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, said that she loves her sister Chloe “more than life itself.”

The subject of Chloe and Savannah’s relationship resurfaced on her Unlocked podcast after trolls commented on Savannah’s Instagram posts to say that she and Chloe aren’t sisters.

Savannah has fired back at the trolls and questioned peoples’ comments in the podcast episode which featured her mother, Julie Chrisley.

Let’s find out more about what Savannah said and the Instagram post she spoke of…

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Rampage

Savannah Chrisley gets trolled over Chloe post

Speaking on her podcast episode ‘Faith, Hope, and Kevin Costner’, Savannah said: “One thing I’ve been meaning to touch on. So for Chloe’s birthday, I posted that kind of video of all those photos…”

She was referring to an Instagram post which she captioned: “I’m so blessed that God chose me to be your sister Coco! I love you so much sweet girl… I can’t believe you are TEN! 10! WHAT?! Where did all the time go…please stop growing up… HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!”

Many people commented on the post to say to Savannah that she is not Chloe’s sister.

Savannah responded to the commenters on her podcast episode that in her eyes, she and Chloe are sisters.

How are Savannah and Chloe related?

During the November 29 episode, Julie Chrisley said: “Yes, she has biological parents. But, every child that has been adopted has biological parents.

“That doesn’t mean that we aren’t her parents. She has been adopted. She is ours, she is not our granddaughter.”

Julie added: “She is our daughter, which makes her your sister.”

Savannah also said that the Chrisleys have had Chloe since she was under a year old. She added that they’ve “been there for every part of her life.”

The 25-year-old added: “This child came to us from her biological mother and she had been starved half the time, she wasn’t clean. She came to us one time with a burn on her chest and we had to take her to the pediatrician. All of these things were documented.”

Julie added that it’s more important how Chloe sees Savannah and the rest of her family. The Chrisley Knows Best star said that Chloe refers to Savannah, Chase, and Grayson as her siblings.

Savannah’s post about Chloe’s birthday

When it comes to where the comments came from in regard to Savannah and Chloe’s relationship, it was Savannah’s November 10 Instagram post.

One of the comments on the post that Savannah read out on her podcast was: “Honestly, I realize that you all love this precious angel but you are not her sister, you’re her Aunt. Your mother is not her mother, she is her grandmother. She has a mother, although not fit and a father apparently not fit either but they made her and are her biological parents.”

Others were kind in their comments, writing: “I love the way your family loves her. Happy Birthday Princess!”

Savannah also added in her response to the people commenting on her post that Chloe naturally began calling Todd Chrisley “dad”.

Savannah said: “Ya’ll spoke to child psychologists, therapists and dad would correct her and be like ‘no, papa’.”

The Unlocked podcast founder continued that child psychologists advised the Chrisleys not to correct Chloe and that they said: “…whatever she identifies with, that’s what you are.”

Chloe was also legally adopted by Todd and Julie Chrisley and Savannah added that there was an “adoption ceremony.”

Julie concluded that family can look many different ways. Savannah said that family is more about “how you love each other” and “how people show up for you.”

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know