Todd and Julie Chrisley’s daughter Savannah has opened up about visiting her dad in prison on the February 15 episode of her Unlocked Podcast, saying it was ‘weird’ seeing him with grey hair. She also described the day her parents went to prison as “the hardest day of her life.”

Savannah Chrisley is very open about visiting her parents on her podcast and has also given listeners information on her parent’s appeal, which is set to happen later this month.

We take a look into what Savannah Chrisley revealed about visiting her dad, and their appeal.

Savannah says it was ‘weird’ seeing her dad in prison

Speaking to guest and friend Britney Ruby Miller on her Unlocked Podcast, Savannah said it was ‘weird’ seeing her dad, Todd Chrisley, with grey hair in prison.

“I will say it’s really weird seeing him with grey hair,” Savannah said. “Like, really weird. He’s definitely used some color over the years, and now seeing him with grey hair. I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh!’”

Todd is 53 years old, and reported to the prison in Florida around 4 weeks ago. Chrisley Knows Best fans will be used to seeing him with his bright blond hair.

Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

The Chrisley’s daughter says ‘this is not the end’ for her parents

Continuing on from her comments on her dad’s hair change, Savannah said she has so much hope and restored strength, and knows “this isn’t the end.”

“I know that they’re going through what they’re going through for us to make a difference, for us to make a change.”

She then continued to say that whether their appeal works or not, her parents are still coming out with a story.

In an earlier episode of her podcast, Savannah announced that the appeal will happen in mid-February.

Todd and Julie Chrisley are serving 19 years in prison

In November, Todd and Julie were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion.

Their hit shows, including Chrisley Knows Best, have now been canceled, however, season 10 is on air at the moment.

Season 10 will be a shortened version of the series, and all episodes were taped before the pair were convicted.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK