Savannah Chrisley has got vulnerable about the challenges of her parents’ prison sentences in a heartfelt Instagram Story about her father Todd Chrisley.

Savannah Chrisley believes that God put her dad in jail, to “truly make a difference.” However, the reality star is still struggling without her father, Todd Chrisley.

The reality star has now shared her heartache with fans on Instagram.

Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Savannah Chrisley shares heartfelt tribute to dad Todd amid jail sentence

The 25-year-old gave fans an insight into how she was feeling on Thursday, March 23. When Savannah shared a quote to her Instagram story from a popular Instagram account called after breakup.

The quote reads: “But who will I call when something good happens? Happiness isn’t the same without you here.” The Chrisley Knows Best star then tagged her father Todd who is currently in jail, in the Instagram Story.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced in November after a jury convicted them of bank fraud and tax evasion. The longtime couple received a combined 19 years behind bars.

However, the duo have denied such conduct and the Chrisley’s are appealing their case.

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Savannah turns to Todd for guidance

The Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast host is currently adapting to her new role as the primary guardian of her brother Grayson Chrisley and niece Chloe Chrisley.

In a previous episode the reality star confessed she didn’t feel cut out for the responsibilities she was undertaking. Chrisley shared that she eventually reached a breaking point: “I am not my mother. How am I going to do this? I don’t feel that I am worthy or capable enough of doing the job she’s done for all her life.”

Savannah confessed that she turned to her dad in this dark time. Her dad advised her: “This is going to be the hardest, but most rewarding thing you’ve ever done.”

Chrisley revealed that she is starting to see that now as she is now “in a place of such peace.”

Todd Chrisley was Savannah’s best friend

The reality star shared in an interview: “My dad’s my absolute best friend and I don’t just get to pick up the phone and call him.” She even misses Todd sending her “20 or 30 Instagram videos” and hates “not being able to send him funny texts.”

Chrisley feels that Todd has “changed” in prison and is currently working in the chapel. Savannah said she “could never be more proud of my dad and the man that he is.”

In fact, Savannah feels like she is grieving a “slow death” as whenever something good, or bad happens in her life she then realizes she can’t turn to Todd. Thankfully, Chrisley has turned to her religion during the “dark times.”