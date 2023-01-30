Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison in November 2022 and, now their jail terms have begun, their daughter Savannah is suffering.

Todd and Julie began their jail time on January 17, 2023 and have been placed in separate prisons. The parents leave behind children Kyle, Lindsie, Chase, Savannah, Grayson and Chloe, as well as Todd’s mother, Nanny Faye.

Taking during her Unlocked podcast in 2023, Savannah Chrisley said her heart was “breaking into a million pieces” after her parents were sentenced to jail.

Savannah wants to be ‘more intentional’

Speaking on her Unlocked podcast on January 24, Savannah said she’s entering a new phase of her life. She said she wants to be “more intentional about life,” adding that reading books is something she wants to do more of.

Savannah said “with everything I’ve got going on,” reading books could help her “understand” herself and her “thought process better.”

The former USA Network and E! star also opened up about depression and anxiety she’s experienced.

She recorded the episode on January 12

Savannah’s episode entitled Life, Liberty & The Pursuit Of Pop-Tarts w/ Unlocked Producer Erin Dugan was recorded on January 12, 2023.

She said she “kind of” knew what the 17th was going to look like as it was the date her parents were due to begin serving their prison sentence.

But she added: “All I can do is pray to God that, hey, he intervenes.”

Savannah ‘had a little breakdown’ over parents’ jail sentence

When it came to her parents’ looming prison sentence, Savannah said on the podcast the reality “hit” her and she “kind of had a little breakdown.”

The 25-year-old added she felt her heart was “literally breaking into a million pieces.”

Savannah continued: “I know what heartbreak feels like. I miss my parents so much already and they’re not even gone. There’s this feeling in your gut that’s so hard to explain.”

The former Chrisley Knows Best star added that people don’t know what they’re capable of “until they have no other choice.”

Unlocked podcast producer Erin Dugan became emotional during the episode and told Savannah: “You need to know you’ve done insurmountable things in the last year and a half that a lot of people would’ve wanted to give up way before you did and you have a bad day and you get up the next day… and you keep going.”

Speaking of her current “mindset,” Savannah said she’s “going to get through today.”

