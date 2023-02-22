Savannah Chrisley teased fans with a cryptic Twitter post that suggested a movie about her family could be on the way in 2023.

The 25-year-old reality star and entrepreneur is currently facing challenging times with both of her parents serving a combined prison sentence of 19 years for bank fraud and tax evasion.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted in November 2022 and began their sentences in separate prisons in January 2023.

Despite Savannah having to adapt to the family’s recent change in circumstances, it appears that she and Nanny Faye Chrisley are considering pursuing new avenues aside from reality TV.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Savannah Chrisley teases movie idea

Savannah Chrisley has only just hopped back on Twitter but it looks like she’s already sparking Chrisley Knows Best fans’ imaginations by mentioning a possible family movie coming in 2023.

Taking to Twitter on February 21, Savannah wrote: “When people ask what we’re gonna do now that my parents are gone… WELL… As Nanny Faye once told an A**hole at the casino – “we’re gonna make a movie out of it so drunks like you will have something to watch.”

Some other Twitter users commented on the tweet to remark that they think fan favorite Nanny Faye is a “queen.”

Lindsie Chrisley added to the movie rumors

After Savannah dropped the idea of a Chrisley movie, fans got right behind that and gave the Chrisley Knows Best star some words of encouragement.

Savannah has already branched out of the reality TV realm into other business ventures such as launching her own make-up brand, Sassy By Savannah, and she also has her own podcast, Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley.

Now, a Chrisley movie could be on the cards.

One fan tweeted: “You might as well before someone else does. With you guys at the helm, it’ll be hilarious and accurate.”

Savannah’s older sister, Lindsie Chrisley, also shared the same idea on Twitter on February 21. Lindsie tweeted: “Making a movie. This might not age well, won’t delete later.”

Nanny Faye would be in her element

Judging by both Savannah and Lindsie’s tweets in late February 2023, it appears that the possibility of a movie about the Chrisley family is strong.

Given that Savannah quoted Nanny Faye in her tweet, it would make perfect sense for the 79-year-old to take center stage.

One fan wrote in the comments of Lindsie’s tweet: “I LOVE IT. Let nanny faye spill all the tea.”

Nanny Faye is certainly a fan favorite when it comes to the Chrisley clan. Many Chrisley Knows Best fans are eager for updates on Nanny Faye’s health as she’s currently battling cancer while her son and daughter-in-law are in prison.

Credit: Chrisley Knows Best YouTube channel/Chrisley Knows Best

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK