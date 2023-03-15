Savannah Chrisley has revealed that she thinks her parents are still “100 percent not guilty” despite them serving time behind bars.

The 26-year-old is the daughter of former reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley. The Chrisley family rose to fame on their US reality show Chrisley Knows Best in 2014. However, Todd and Julie are now serving a combined 19-year sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion.

Savannah’s podcast, Unlocked, which launched in October 2022, spills the tea on her family life, and upcoming business ventures. Savannah and Nanny Faye even teased a new Chrisley’s show could be on the way for the family in the future.

However, Chrisley is now opening up about her parents’ legal troubles on a different podcast, let’s find out what tea she spilled…

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Savannah Chrisley thinks her parents are ‘100 percent not guilty’

On the latest episode of the Off The Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe podcast, Savannah recalled her parents’ reaction to hearing their guilty verdict. Savannah explained that she and her parents believe they were, and still are, “100 percent” not guilty in the case.

Whilst Todd Chrisley is feeling a “level of peace,” in jail that he has “never felt before.” the duo still plans to appeal their case later this month as The Chrisleys hope to show “the errors within the court.”

Savannah Chrisley told Kaitlyn: “I hope that this appeal will show those things because we were never given an evidentiary hearing by the judge.”

She recalled that she will “never forget” the emotional turmoil of sitting in the courtroom every day of the four-week trial. In a conversation with Kaitlyn, she revealed that her family was “not expecting” the verdicts to read “guilty, guilty, guilty.”

Savannah Chrisley will ‘never forget’ the look on her parent’s faces

Chrisley shared that she will “never forget” the look on her parent’s faces as they broke down into “tears” upon hearing the verdict. However, she does not resent her parents for their legal troubles and remains their biggest supporter.

The USA reality star explained: “I know the things they have and have not done. I know the witch hunt. When the government wants someone, they want someone. They’re going to do whatever it takes to make it look how they need it to look. There’s no resentment whatsoever.”

Savannah steps in to take care of her siblings

Savannah has been taking care of her younger brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10. Whilst Savannah’s social media suggests that they are having fun; such as when she took Chloe out for ice cream. It appears the reality star might be struggling behind closed doors.

She said on her Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley podcast in February: “The other night, I had a full-on breakdown. I was trying to find Chloe proper clothes to go and visit my parents and find her hair stuff. I just sat down on the floor and started crying.”

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2017/FilmMagic for ACM