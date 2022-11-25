Savannah Chrisley’s parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison respectively this month. They rose to fame in 2014 on USA Network show Chrisley Knows Best.

Savannah has her own podcast in 2022 entitled Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley. It follows in the footsteps of sister Lindsie and her parents, who also have podcasts.

On Tuesday, November 22, Savannah released an episode on her podcast entitled By The Time You Hear This, in which she spoke about her parents’ upcoming sentencing and her thoughts on the future.

Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced

On November 21, 2022, Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison respectively for committing bank fraud and tax evasion. The Chrisleys’ accountant, Peter Tarantino, was also sentenced to three years in jail.

The family’s reality TV shows – Chrisley Knows Best, Growing Up Chrisley and Love Limo – have been canceled since the sentencing.

Savannah Chrisley talks about her parents on Unlocked

Speaking on her podcast just days before she had to sit in a court room to find out her parents‘ fate, Savannah said she was going to stick by her parents and protested their innocence.

She added: “We’re going to continue to fight and file for an appeal.”

The 25-year-old also said she expected to become legal guardian of her younger brother, Grayson, and niece, Chloe.

She turned off parents’ comments on social media

Savannah also said on her podcast that mental health is a “real thing” and she speaks about it because “she knows.” Savannah claimed she suffers from “high-functioning depression.”

Speaking on Unlocked, Savannah also revealed some people had been “extremely hateful” on her mother’s IG page so she had turned off the comments. “I’d already turned them off on my dad’s Instagram,” she added.

And despite the family being “extremely grateful” for fans’ support over the years, Savannah admitted there had been lots of negative comments lately. However, she added her parents’ mental health was “more important than other peoples’ opinions.”

Savannah continued: “One thing I’m going to ask is, if you can’t show up to my social channels and my podcast with a heart that is filled with grace and love and understanding, I kindly ask you to unfollow me and unsubscribe, and just not show up for me.”

She added she’s “not in a place to be able to receive the hatred and the negative comments.”

