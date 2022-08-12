











From the age of 16, Savannah Chrisley has appeared on USA Network’s Chrisley Knows Best. She spent the last of her teenage years as a reality star on the show. Many viewers of the show would have seen Savannah and the rest of her siblings lives play out as they ventured into the realms of dating, work, driving and more. Nowadays, Todd has likely loosened the reins on his older kids. So, does Savannah Chrisley have a boyfriend in 2022?

Savannah has been in some relationships which were documented on Chrisley Knows Best but many fans are left wondering what her dating life is like now. She took to Instagram in August 2022 to share some of her favourite products from her Sassy By Savannah makeup brand – specifically the Breakup collection.

During Chrisley Knows Best season 2, 16-year-old Savannah can be seen asking her father if she’s allowed to go to dinner with a boy named Spencer Lloyd.

Of course, Todd says “no” and added that for sixteen years he “dreaded this moment”.

Todd explains that Savannah can’t go because Spencer is 19 years old, however, he eventually came around to the idea and Nanny Faye went on the date with Savannah and Spencer.

In more recent years, Savannah dated Nic Kerdiles.

Does Savannah Chrisley have a boyfriend?

Savannah was in a relationship with Nic Kerdiles from 2017 until 2020.

The two were serious and ended up engaged but eventually called things off.

E! Online reported that the two remained friends following their split.

Speaking to ET Online in August 2021, Savannah said that when she gets married she wants it to be for life.

Savannah’s ex inspired one of her Sassy collections

Taking to Instagram on her birthday in 2022, Savannah showed off her Breakup collection.

She showed her followers how to recreate one of her looks.

Savannah said that after a breakup everyone wants to look and feel good.

The Chrisley Knows Best star said: “We have all gone through some pretty bad breakups in our life, which is where the Breakup collection came into play for me.”

