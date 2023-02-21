Savannah Chrisley took to Instagram in February 2023 to share videos of her luxury car. The 25-year-old gave her followers a glimpse of the vehicle after getting some scratches removed.

Savannah often keeps her fans and followers up to date with the latest goings on in her life. She took the opportunity to give a local car detailer a shout-out on February 20.

The reality TV star is famed for her appearances on Chrisley Knows Best, Growing Up Chrisley, and more recently, her Unlocked podcast.

Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Savannah shares videos of her swish car

Taking to Instagram Stories on February 20, 2023, Savannah shared some videos showing off her car after getting it fixed up.

Savannah opted for casual attire in the video. She wears a cap and white t-shirt as she explains that her car is looking fresh.

She said: “Alright guys, so I may or may not have put a few scratches on my car and today I’m super grateful for Cody because he got them off.”

Savannah went on to encourage her followers to support local businesses. She adds: “If you are in the Nashville area and need your car cleaned Cody is the best.”

What car does Savannah drive?

Per Savannah’s recent Instagram Stories, it’s clear to see that she drives a Range Rover.

The Chrisley Knows Best star showcased her luxury car which is silver in color and comes complete with blacked-out windows.

Savannah panned across her freshly cleaned car during her Instagram Story. The car detailer, Cody Car Detail, in Nashville also shared her car on his IG Story.

Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah is a ‘car girl’

Many Chrisley Knows Best fans will remember the hilarious scenes of Savannah being taught to drive by her father, Todd Chrisley.

Thankfully, Savannah has moved many miles on from hitting traffic cones nowadays and she clearly wants to take care of her Range Rover in 2023.

Todd and Julie‘s daughter has taken to Instagram in the past to say that she’s a “car girl.” She shared a snap of a previous car she had in 2017 which looked just as luxurious as the one she has now.

In 2017, Savannah showed off her Mercedes. In 2018, she posted a photo of herself driving a Jeep and now she’s opted for the height of luxury – a Range Rover.

