Savannah Chrisley is best known for her role on Chrisley Knows Best, and Growing Growing Up Chrisley but what is her estimated net worth?

Todd and Julie Chrisley recently began their prison sentencing after being found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud in November 2022. Todd will serve 12 years, while Julie will serve seven.

We take a look into Savannah Chrisley’s net worth and what she’s had to say amid her parent’s prison sentencing.

Savannah Chrisley’s net worth explored

Savannah is only 25 years old, however, has an impressive net worth. She’s been on TV from a young age but aside from being a TV personality, she’s also started a real estate career.

Alongside this, she manages her other companies including her line of cosmetics and fragrances, Sassy by Savannah. She also hosts her own podcast Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley.

In 2023, Celebrity Net Worth reports that Savannah has a net worth of $500,000.

Savannah Chrisley was seen with her parents just before their sentencing began

The day before Todd and Julie’s report date they were seen grocery shopping with their daughter Savannah.

Just a day after the sighting, Julie reported to prison in Kentucky, whereas Todd reported to a Florida prison.

This means that the couple are now more than 1000km apart.

Savannah says she’ll ‘forever fight’ for her mother

Just hours after Savannah’s parents, Todd and Julie began their sentencing, Savannah shared a message on her social media.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the star shared a picture of her mum with her 2.6m followers. She captioned it: “Will forever fight for this smile. I love you, mama.”

She also shared a birthday tribute to her mum a few days ago, where she stated: “Dear Mom, I know this isn’t the birthday we had imagined but I’ll make it up to you.”

