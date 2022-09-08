









After finding success on USA Network’s Chrisley Knows Best, Savannah and Chase Chrisley were given their own TV series, Growing Up Chrisley, in 2019. Now, fans want to know more about when Growing Up Chrisley season 4 is going to come out and who is set to appear on the 2022 series.

Growing Up Chrisley season 4 will come with some changes including the transition over to another network. Chase and Savannah have spent a huge part of their lives growing up on screen and viewers can’t get enough of the Chrisley kids. So, let’s find out more about what’s to come in season 4…

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Is Growing Up Chrisley returning?

Yes, although the lastest season of Chrisley Knows Best was split into two parts in 2022, Growing Up Chrisley is still airing as normal.

The show is coming with one major change, however, and that’s a move over from USA Network to E! Entertainment.

As always, the new series will be focused around the lives of 25-year-old Savannah and 26-year-old Chase Chrisley.

Growing Up Chrisley season 4 start date

The new series on a new network is set to launch on Wednesday, September 14th, 2022.

Episode 1 is called ‘Whoa Baby’ and sees Chase attempting to solidify his relationship with partner Emmy.

Savannah also experiences trauma which sees her work-life balance totally thrown off.

The show appears to be airing a week earlier for USA viewers as Savannah took to Instagram on September 7th to share that the show had premiered at 9/8c. She wrote in her post that Chase is the “steady one” this season.

View Instagram Post

Growing Up Chrisley season 4 cast

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s kids, Savannah and Chase, are the main cast members on Growing Up Chrisley.

However, the rest of the family from Chrisley Knows Best make appearances on the E! show as well as Chase and Savannah’s friends and partners.

Savannah took to Instagram Stories on September 7th to share that this is season is a “wild ride” for her. She added: “Who would have thought that I went from being the engaged one to calling off the engagement and Chase is now the responsible, less fun one?”.

She added that this season, she “came to play”.

WATCH GROWING UP CHRISLEY ON E! ENTERTAINMENT FROM SEPTEMBER 7TH

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK