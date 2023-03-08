Savannah Chrisley is finally speaking out about her parents’ ongoing legal battle despite being allegedly ‘quietened’ on Chrisley Knows Best.

In November of 2022, Chrisley Knows Best was canceled by USA parent company NBC following the outcome of Todd and Julie’s trial.

Todd and Julie Chrisley have now begun serving their combined 19 years in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion. The duo started serving their sentences on January 17, 2023, in separate prison facilities.

In a recent podcast, Savanah revealed what it was really like having to conceal what was going on in her real life while Chrisley Knows Best was still on the air.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Rampage

Savannah ‘wasn’t allowed’ to talk about parents’ legal case

Savannah Chrisley has continued to speak vulnerably about her parents’ battle in her podcast, Unlocked, but she hasn’t always been able to speak so openly about the matter.

In a conversation with Storme Warren, Chrisley talked about how difficult it was to film the USA show when all of the legal proceedings were taking place. Her main problem was that the network reportedly wouldn’t let her comment on it, despite it being a massive part of her life.

Savannah said that “throughout the years” with everything her parents “have been going through” she has had to live it out on screen. However, there was one catch, as Savannah explains: “We were never allowed to speak about it. So we felt like the liars; we felt like the fakes. We’re like, ‘We just want to talk about it.’ But executives would not allow us to speak about it. So then we look like the liars.”

Savannah says being hushed on Chrisley Knows Best caused trauma

Chrisley didn’t single out USA Network specifically, however, fans have connected the dots as the family show Chrisley Knows Best, aired on that network. She revealed that executives didn’t think the legal battles were good for TV, but as a result of hiding her real personality she has developed “trauma.”

She says the strict rules will “eat you alive” and it got so bad that she didn’t even know who she was anymore. This is something she sees in the industry all the time, specifically in the music sphere.

Thankfully, now that Savannah has found her voice she will continue to speak openly and honestly with followers about her life. She recently revealed that the family will not go MIA because of her parents’ imprisonment. In fact, they are in talks of doing another Chrisley show.

Savannah Chrisley “endured so much hurt” as a kid

Savannah also revealed in her latest episode that she moved out at 17 and “endured so much hurt” as a kid. In fact so much so that she doesn’t remember her childhood at all.

Chrisley opened up about feeling like an “old soul” from a young age as she was forced to grow up quickly, as a result of being in the spotlight.

Despite her difficult upbringing Savanah has always been an advocate for her parents. Todd and Julie have been able to communicate with their family, including Savannah, Chase, and Lindsie over e-mail. The kids, and Todd’s mother, Nanny Faye, have also visited the family.