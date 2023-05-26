Save My Skin returns with a new season as dermatologist Dr Emma Craythorne continues her mission to change the lives of her patients.

The TLC series documents those living with extreme skin conditions as they visit the UK clinic for treatment.

From inflammatory skin disorders to excessive hair growth, Save My Skin is a favorite among viewers who cannot stomach the exploding cysts of Dr Pimple Popper, so here’s what you need to know about the new episodes and its expert dermatologist.

Credit TLC Youtube channel

Meet the host of TLC’s Save My Skin, Dr Emma Craythorne

Born in March 1977 in Northern Ireland, Dr Emma Craythorne is a consultant dermatologist and dermatological and laser surgeon. She moved to Scotland to study medicine and surgery, followed by postgraduate specialist training in Edinburgh to become a member of the Royal College Of Physicians.

Craythorne, 46, specialized in dermatology training at Kings College Hospital in London, before undertaking a Mohs and laser fellowship at St John’s Institute Of Dermatology at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital.

Her knowledge has earned her the spot as president of the British Cosmetic Dermatology Group, treasurer of the St Johns Dermatological Society, and founder of the custom skincare line, Klira.

The TV star is currently a consultant at London medical center, One Welbeck, and has her own private practice at 152 Harley Street.

If she’s not at the clinic, you’ll find Emma outside of the city, spending time with her friends and three children in the English countryside.

Credit TLC Youtube channel

How much does it cost to see Emma Craythorne?

A consultation with Dr Craythorne on Save My Skin costs £500. If the client wants a follow-up appointment, it will cost £200.

It is likely that patients on the show pay for their own treatments since Craythorne works from her private practice. There has been fan speculation that she is an NHS doctor, meaning consultations would be paid for by the government if the patient is eligible.

The Save My Skin host has been dubbed as the UK’s Dr Pimple Popper, but it is known that TLC covers the patient’s bill for travel expenses, as well as Dr Sandra Lee’s fees, so it is possible that Save My Skin operates with the same system.

Save My Skin season 5 release date and how to watch

Season 5 airs on TLC on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT. Previous installments consisted of 11 episodes, so expect the finale to release on Wednesday, August 23.

If you’ve forgotten what happened in 2022, you can binge-watch full episodes of seasons 1 to 4 on TLC now.

According to the season 5 press release, expect to see “uncontrollable psoriasis, disfiguring keloids, massive lipomas” and even mystery conditions that will test Dr Craythorne’s expertise.

“Using cutting-edge technology and tried and tested methods of popping, slicing, and squeezing,” TLC writes, “she helps people get their lives back.”

Where is Save My Skin filmed?

Save My Skin is filmed at Dr Craythorne’s Harley Street practice at 152 Harley Street, London W1G 7LH.

Aside from Emma, other specialists at the medical center have been featured in TV productions including ITV’s This Morning Show, Channel 4‘s Send Nudes: Body SOS, and BBC London.

You’ll also find Craythorne starring in Quest Red’s Bad Skin Clinic, which is streamable on Discovery Plus in the UK. Bad Skin Clinic is the same as Save My Skin as it features the same patients, but episodes are released in a different order under a different name.

Most inspiring Save My Skin episodes

Lousie King

Save My Skin’s first episode introduced 28-year-old Louise King, who suffered from extreme eczema. Since age five, doctors had been prescribing her steroid creams as treatment, which became stronger doses as the condition worsened.

Three months before meeting Dr Craythorne, Louise chose to quit the use of moisturizers as they caused inflammation, against professional advice. However, the flare-ups became more severe, causing “bone-deep itches and oozy skin” during the night, which often resulted in blood-stained bedsheets.

The condition took a toll on Louise’s mental health while forcing to her move back into her parents’ house and quit her job.

Dr Emma claimed the severe condition was due to her eczema, but due to Louise’s belief it was topical steroid withdrawal, the dermatologist did not prescribe any treatment.

Fast forward to 2023, Louise has recovered from the debilitating condition and gained a 16K Instagram following for documenting her brave skin story.

She now shares her experience as the founder of Skin Solace Aesthetic Clinic and founder of Scratch That, a topical steroid withdrawal patient advocacy community.

Rachael

Rachael’s skin struggles appeared in season 1 episode 3 as she visited Harley Street for a solution to her neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to form on nerve tissue. Symptoms include soft pea-sized bumps on the skin called benign tumors.

Although the tumors are non-cancerous, the condition has made Rachael less outgoing and confident since her body and face were “covered in hundreds of squishy bumps,” TLC writes.

There is no cure, but Dr Craythorne suggested a carbon dioxide laser to treat the most worrisome facial growths. Minutes later, Rachael happily walked away from the clinic with several large tumors removed.