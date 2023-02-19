Baddies South fans are curious as to when Scotlyn ‘Scotty’ Ryan’s birthday is as she returns for another Zeus show – Baddies West.

The Baddies are back and this time they’re heading on nights out on the west coast of America. Natalie Nunn says the ladies are starting off in LA, heading for Las Vegas, Phoenix, Portland, and they’re finishing their season in Oakland.

If Zeus Network viewers thought that Baddies ATL and South were intense, then they’re in for a surprise with Baddies West. The 2023 show is jam-packed with drama right from the word go.

Who is Scotlyn Ryan?

Scotlyn ‘Scotty’ Ryan is one of the cast members on Baddies West in 2023.

She first appeared on Zeus Network show Baddies South.

Scotty hails from Charlotte, North Carolina, and appears on the show alongside Chrisean Rock, Tommie Lee, Stunna Girl, Natalie Nunn, and co.

Scotty Baddies South birthday

Baddies South and West star Scotty is 26 years old.

She celebrates her birthday on February 16 and was given a shout-out on her big day by Zeus.

The Zeus Network shared a glamorous snap of Scotty and captioned it: “Issa BADDIE BIRTHDAYYY today y’all!! And it’s none other than Charlotte’s very own Baddie @scotlyndryan aka Scotty Too Hotty With Da Body!!!! Y’all join us in wishing Scotty a HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! We hope today is a super special one, from all of us here at ZEUS!!”

Scotty took to her own Instagram page to share her birthday celebrations and wrote that her date of birth is February 16, 1997.

The Baddies West star’s age makes her one of the younger cast members on this year’s show. Chrisean Rock is 22 years old, and Stunna Girl is 24. However, some of the ladies, including Natalie and Tommie are in their late thirties.

Baddies star Scotty’s zodiac sign

Given that there are often arguments captured on camera on Baddies shows, fans are often intrigued to find out what the ladies’ zodiac signs are. After all, some of them seem more compatible than others.

Scotty’s co-star, Razor, is a Gemini, celebrating her birthday on May 28 – she’s 27 years old. Tommie Lee celebrates her birthday on June 19 per Famous Birthdays making her a Gemini, too.

Turning 26 this year, Scotty is an Aquarius, given that her birthday is February 16.

Aquarius signs are known for being lovers of freedom. Allure reports that these signs can get on with anyone but they “are drawn to lovers who aren’t afraid to break the rules.”

The report adds: “Every Aquarian is a rebel at heart… Fellow fixed signs, Taurus and Scorpio, can be a bit problematic for Aquarius.”

