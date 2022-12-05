90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After star Shaeeda Sween’s friend thinks she should leave her husband Bilal Hazziez if she isn’t pregnant in nine months.

The recent episode of the TLC show was filled with drama and chaos. Among the couples that were seen locking horns with one another or their family members were Bilal and Shaeeda.

The Happily Ever After couple’s relationship has been rocky ever since they met. However, despite, the pitfalls the duo tied the knot in December 2021. But their life after marriage has been filled with disagreements and fights.

Shaeeda’s friend says she should leave Bilal if she isn’t pregnant in 9 months

Shaeeda and her friend Eutris meet up and have a chat about her getting pregnant with Bilal. The 90 Day Fiance star shocks her friend after sharing that she isn’t taking any birth control pills but Bilal is using contraception.

A shocked and enraged Eutris tells Shaeeda that Bilal does want to have a child. “So he plays me when he tells me that if you get pregnant he’d welcome the child—and he is using contraception,” she says.

“Hun he does not want to have a child at all costs,” Eutris claims.

In a confessional, the friend of the reality star says, “if Bilal loves Shaeeda as much as he tells her, he will have to move up the timeline.

The Trinidadian native then shares with her friends that she recently gave Bilal and ultimatum saying that if doesn’t make up his mind about having a baby with her in nine months, “there would be no more Bilal and Shaeeda.”

Eutris tells in another confessional that if in nine months Shaeeda isn’t pregnant she should leave Bilal. She also shares that Shaeeda “needs to toughen up and not waiver in her opinion.”

“If I don’t get a baby by 40, he’s going to pay”

While Shaeeda and Bilal’s wedding ceremony was no short of a fairy tale, the couple signed a prenuptial agreement before it.

One of Shaeeda’s conditions was to have a child before 40.

The 37-year-old yoga instructor still has a few years until the proposed age limit, but she’s keen on becoming a mother as soon as possible.

Despite agreeing to 40 as the age limit, Shaeeda expressed in a previous confessional, that 40 could be too old to become pregnant. “If I don’t get a baby by 40, he’s going to pay,” she expressed.

Here’s Bilal’s take on having a baby with Shaeeda

The recent episode of 90 Day Fiance saw Shaeeda and Bilal getting into another argument about having babies.

Bilal takes his wife on a helicopter ride around New York City, in hopes that she’ll realize that they can do fun couple stuff like such as this until having a baby. While she loves the ride, she also wants to talk about having babies the moment they land.

“You’re doing everything but the one thing I want the most, you’re ignoring it,” Shaeeda expresses. “You think on the helicopter ride I don’t think about it?”

“How am I ignoring it when we talked multiple times and put it in writing?” Bilal says noting that he hasn’t forgotten her desire.

In his solo confessional he says, “It’s beyond hurtful to hear her say that this could break us.” He further shares, “But if she believes that us having a baby validates us, it worries me.”

