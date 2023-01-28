More entrepreneurs walked into the Shark Tank on January 27. Many did their best to impress the Sharks and pitched their products including Anytongs.

Here to push forward the importance of food safety and give people more convenience in the kitchen, Anytongs’ founder sang the product’s praises during the 2023 episode.

Let’s find out more about where the Shark Tank entrepreneur is now and what happened after the ABC show.

Anytongs on Shark Tank

Anytongs was invented as a “simple, compact tool,” which allows users to attach spoons, forks, or other utensils to rubberized slots to create tongs.

Speaking of how he invented the product, the Anytogs founder said that his family is from Tibet and that his mother used to “make tongs out of plastic utensils and tape them to clothesline pins.”

The company founder went into the Tank asking for $150,000 from investors for a 20 per cent stake.

After the Anytongs pitch, Shark Mark Cuban declared himself “out.” According to him, “…having a great product is not near enough to have a great company.”

However, investor Daymond John offered $150,000 for a 49 per cent stake in the company.

Meet the Anytongs founder

Clifton, New Jersey native Tog Samphel presented his Anytongs product during the January 27 episode of Shark Tank.

He attended Montclair State University from 2000 to 2005 per his LinkedIn page and currently works full-time at Loop as head of product design.

The product design whiz also worked at Nintendo, AOL, and Meta before his current role.

Now, he’s running his business alongside Daymond following their deal on Shark Tank.

Fans say Anytongs is a ‘great idea’

After seeing Anytongs on Shark Tank, many viewers hailed the product as a “great idea” on Twitter.

Others have taken to the internet to see if they can buy Anytongs on Amazon.

The kitchen device can be purchased through the Anytongs website. They sell for $12.99 online for a single pack and there’s also a Shark Tank deal on at the time of writing.

Anytongs’ social media accounts don’t appear to have a ton of followers, but the company can be found on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube.

Some Shark Tank fans took to the Instagram comments section to say “take my money,” and ask where they can buy Antongs as well as querying how much they are.

