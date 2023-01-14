Rosa Li presented her brand, Wildwonder, on Shark Tank during January 13’s episode. Judging by the company’s Instagram page, many viewers are keen to place orders for Rosa’s beverages and more are dashing to the store to stock up.

Wildwonder is a beverage brand that promotes gut health. Per the brand’s website, it’s “the first drink that combines the two crucial components for a healthy gut – live probiotics and prebiotic fiber.”

The sparkling drink was inspired by Rosa’s grandmother. It comes in a variety of flavors including Guava Rose, Peach Ginger, and Mango Gold.

Meet the Wildwonder founder

Entrepreneur Rosa Li is the founder of Wildwonder drinks.

She is years old and hails from San Francisco, California.

Rosa grew up in China. She said that her grandmother taught her the philosophy of food as medicine.

Food is her “love language” and she said she “doesn’t believe in giving up flavor for health.”

Rosa can be found on Instagram with around 8,000 followers at @rosalisays.

She attended Northwestern University, The London School of Economics and Political Science, and Stanford University per her LinkedIn page.

SHARK TANK: Long Table pancake mixes are flying off the shelves in 2023

Wildwonder on Shark Tank

Rosa headed into the Shark Tank to pitch her drinks brand during the January 13 episode.

She explained her product to the Sharks and asked for $500,000 in exchange for five per cent of her immune-boosting drink company.

After some of the Sharks opted out of making a deal, guest Shark Tony Xu decided to offer Rosa $500,000 for six per cent of her company.

Where to buy Wildwonder drinks

Following Wildwonder’s appearance on Shark Tank, tonnes of viewers have taken to social media to ask where they can buy the beverages.

Anyone wanting to drink their way to better gut health can head to the Wildwonder website. A variety 24-pack of cans costs $69.

There are also many different stores located across the US that stock the brand. See the list of stores here.

Wildwonder can be found on Instagram at @drinkwildwonder and on TikTok where it has almost 75k likes.

WATCH SHARK TANK ON ABC FRIDAYS AT 8/7c

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK