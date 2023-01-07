Shark Tank is back in 2023 with brand new episodes. Season 14 episode 10 saw Samuel Taylor ask for an investment from the Sharks for his businesss Long Table.

Airing on January 6 8/7c on ABC, a pancake pro entered the Tank alongside his acrobat wife and had a romantic anecdote to tell.

Looking for a $140,000 investment for a 15 per cent stake in his company, Samuel introduced his company, Long Table and blew the Sharks away with his pancakes and waffles.

Credit: ABC YouTube channel/Shark Tank

Meet the Long Table creator

Stepping into the Shark Tank on Jnaury 6, Samuel explained tht he “fell in love with an acrobat” and their romance led him to a surprising discovery.

Samuel said that he wanted to win over his now-wife Lindsey with pancakes.

Given her acrobatic career, he wanted to create a pancake that was nutrient dense but light.

Samuel wanted to make the food with wholegrains, but said: “…there wasn’t a wholegrain flour out there fluffy enough.”

Long Table pancakes

Samuel Taylor went on to create a pancake recipe made from popcorn flour.

The Chicago businessman called it a “new twist on an heirloom wholegrain” and added that it “makes the lightest pancakes.”

Samuel said that “popcorn flour creates the lightest pancakes in the world,” and it looked like the Sharks agreed when they tasted them.

The name of the brand – Long Table – was related to Samuel’s passion. He formulated farm to table clean label pancake mixes with ingredients from organic and regenerative farmers.

Friends actor David Schwimmer also made a guest appearance during Samuel’s pitch and said that, although he’s not an investor, he truly believed in the brand.

Where is Long Table pancakes now?

Despite the Long Table pitch featuring a live acrobat and David Schwimmer, Samuel didn’t get an investment.

He walked out of the Tank empty-handed but, fans will be pleased to know that Long Table is still going strong today.

On Shark Tank, he said that each bag sells for around $11 and that he was selling the pancake mixes in 20 independent grocers “mostly in the Chicago area,” and online.

The Sharks wanted to see more interest in social media from the pancake businessman. Nowadays, Samuel’s business can be found on Instagram and Facebook.

Find Long Table on Instagram at @longtablepancakes with over 2.6k followers.

Since Long Table appeared on Shark Tank, it seems that many viewers have ordered from the brand’s online store.

One fan commented on Instagram: “We just watched in SC and ordered! Daughter goes to school in Chicago and hope to find your products at Dom’s when we visit!”

Another said: “Sorry you didn’t get a deal, but on the upside a lot of instagrammers myself included are searching for your pancakes!!”

More commented that they had placed orders: “Ordered from your online store!!! So excited to try your brand 🙂 you guys should have definitely gotten a deal. Those sharks are going to be sorry.”

And: “Just placed an order! Can’t wait to try these. Happy to support another local business!”

