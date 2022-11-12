









Entrepreneurs have been walking through the Shark Tank doors for over a decade. The investors on the show have seen all kinds of businesses presented on the series. In 2022, Peter Jones, Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, and many more Sharks appear on the ABC series.

Bringing his concept to the Tank in season 14 is Sean Adler, who is on a mission to preserve bananas. So, let’s find out more about the man behind Shark Tank’s Nana Hats, what happened on the show, and where the company is now…

This Entrepreneur Must Find Two Sharks to Make a Deal – Shark Tank

Nana Hats appear on Shark Tank

Shark Tank season 14 episode 6 saw Sean Adler appear on the show with his business, Nana Hats.

Guest Shark Peter Jones made Sean an offer for only half the money he wanted.

Sean ended his time in the Tank with an investment from two Sharks – Peter Jones and Lori Greiner.

Sean’s product was created to keep people’s bananas fresher for longer, and all the while, they’re looking stylish, too.

What are Nana Hats?

Nana Hats are silicone caps that are placed on bananas. Nana Hats’ website states that by placing BPA-free silicone hats on the crown of a bunch of bananas, the fruit’s life is extended.

There’s science behind it, as the site states that the hats stop ethylene gas from being emitted from the bananas which is what causes them to ripen.

Customers have reported, per the website, that the banana’s life is extended from anywhere between 50 per cent and 150 per cent.

They cost around $11 for a pack of two Nana Hats and the knitted characters cost around $11 each.

Where are Nana Hats now?

San Diego-born Sean Adler came up with the idea of Nana Hats in 2016 but first began production in his living room during the pandemic.

Sean, a wealth manager, has a four-month-old daughter who watched on with the rest of his family when he appeared on Shark Tank at a watch party.

Speaking to ABC10 News, Sean said that orders were coming in after his Shark Tank appearance: “…We’ve already had 27,000 people visit our website… that’s just the area on the east coast… we have well over a thousand orders.”

As well as orders flying in, Nana Hats is also gaining more followers on social media. Follow them on TikTok where they have over 60K followers here and on Instagram at @nana.hats.

