Shark Tank OG fans may remember No Limbits founder Erica Cole when she appeared on the show last season, and now she’s is back to provide an update on the business which makes adapted clothes for people who have had amputations.

The ABC show is back for a fourteenth season, and as well as seeing new owners enter, such as frozen Greek yogurt company Sweetkiwi, we’ve also received updates from companies who have previously received investments.

We take a closer look at what’s been going with No Limbits since their appearance on Shark Tank last season.

No Limbits on Shark Tank

Erica first appeared on Shark Tank in season 13 where she pitched her company No Limbits, which is an adaptive clothing brand for amputees.

The idea first game about when she unfortunately was in an accident herself, resulting in her losing her leg. When she couldn’t work in the lab anymore, she started altering clothes.

Erica said she obviously would not want to go through the pain again, but if she can make it mean something, then it was “something that happened to me for a reason.”

“I felt like this is my purpose,” she said.

Mark Cuban and Emma Grede invested in her adaptive clothing line and accepted an offer of $100,000 was made for a 10% stake.

The brand has many happy customers

The clothes are available to buy directly through their website, and it seems like they’ve had many satisfied customers who appreciate No Limbits founder Erica Cole’s idea.

“My husband loves your jeans. I think this is such a wonderful invention. Thank you, thank you!” wrote one.

“Realy impressed! Life is much easier with these jeans, when your trying to keep your life moving forward. Thank you!” said another happy buyer.

Keep up with Shark Tank’s No Limbits on Instagram

Erica and the No Limbits brand can be found on Instagram @no.limbits. Their bio states: “mission to bring comfort, confidence + independence.”

At the time of writing, the brand has just over 5000 followers.

As well as posting garments from the site, the page also posts inspirational quotes and memes, as Erica expresses her personality through the brand, as shown on the ABC show.

We’re sure Erica will be keeping us up to date over there as the business goes on to its next venture.